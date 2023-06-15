With applause: this is how Gustavo Petro was received in Germany

In addition to talking with several businessmen regarding the issue of energy transition and the role that Colombia could play in it in the international arena, the president He will also be in charge of, together with Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, repatriating some Kogui masks who are in that European country.

As has been known, the president will sign an understanding agreement to return to Colombia the Kogui masks from the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta that at this time remain as part of the collection of a German museum.

“These two pieces were kept in the Ethnological Museum of the Berlin State Museums (Staatliche Museen zu Berlin) and They belong to the Kogui indigenous community of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta in Colombia, who consider them sacred objects.” reported the Casa de Nariño in a statement.

Likewise, the Colombian president will meet with the President of the European nation, Frank-Walter Steinmeier; with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and with the leaders of Parliament, to strengthen relations with Germany.

Among the most important points of the visit is a meeting between the Colombian head of state and important presidents of companies in the gas production, energy, infrastructure, steel, telecommunications and other areas, with which it is expected to reach important agreements for the national economy.

The entourage accompanying President Petro is made up of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Álvaro Leyva Durán; Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez Torres, and Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Germán Umaña; the Director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic, Carlos Ramón González; the Ambassador of Colombia in Germany, Yadir Salazar Mejía; the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francisco Coy, and the President of Ecopetrol, Ricardo Roa, among others.