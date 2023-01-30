The State will support them with resources so that they can “eat and study” and become a force for peace.

In a meeting with young people in Cali, the Head of State highlighted “the society of businessmen and the society of popular youth that, as a demonstration, we can extrapolate to the nation as a whole to reach 100,000 popular youth who can be helped by the State economically to be able to eat and to be able to study, because to open the book you have to have bread”.

At the event, which was organized by youth leaders and Compromiso Valle, a social initiative that brings together communities with the private sector for the transformation of that department, the President indicated that the project is “undoubtedly a challenge. A hundred thousand is not all the youth. But we do go to the part where the scar is, perhaps, to those hundred thousand young people who are seduced by violence, even because they see no alternative”.

In the La Arboleda park in the Aguablanca District, where the meeting took place, President Petro added that this initiative is part of “the budget addition bill. We are going to present it, because it is the money that comes from the taxes that grew from the tax reform that was approved last year”.

In this regard, he pointed out that “in this budget that we are going to present these days, you will see what we want as a Government, which is not a bullet for young people and it is not turning a deaf ear to the just claim. It is trying to jointly build the bridges that unite us as a society”.

The resources, he said, “are destined, precisely, and you will see it in this project, to the mother, a young woman, who has the child and does not have anything to bring her milk with today; but also, he added, “giving food to that young man who dared to go out into the streets to shout dignity, to the peasants without land, to see if it is possible for them to have land, to education, to see if it is possible for us to blow up the wall of the university so that it becomes open doors for the youth”.