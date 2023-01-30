Home News Petro announces a project so that 100,000 young people from popular sectors
News

Petro announces a project so that 100,000 young people from popular sectors

by admin

The State will support them with resources so that they can “eat and study” and become a force for peace.

In a meeting with young people in Cali, the Head of State highlighted “the society of businessmen and the society of popular youth that, as a demonstration, we can extrapolate to the nation as a whole to reach 100,000 popular youth who can be helped by the State economically to be able to eat and to be able to study, because to open the book you have to have bread”.

At the event, which was organized by youth leaders and Compromiso Valle, a social initiative that brings together communities with the private sector for the transformation of that department, the President indicated that the project is “undoubtedly a challenge. A hundred thousand is not all the youth. But we do go to the part where the scar is, perhaps, to those hundred thousand young people who are seduced by violence, even because they see no alternative”.

In the La Arboleda park in the Aguablanca District, where the meeting took place, President Petro added that this initiative is part of “the budget addition bill. We are going to present it, because it is the money that comes from the taxes that grew from the tax reform that was approved last year”.

In this regard, he pointed out that “in this budget that we are going to present these days, you will see what we want as a Government, which is not a bullet for young people and it is not turning a deaf ear to the just claim. It is trying to jointly build the bridges that unite us as a society”.

See also  M5S, Conte confirmed leader with 94% of the votes

The resources, he said, “are destined, precisely, and you will see it in this project, to the mother, a young woman, who has the child and does not have anything to bring her milk with today; but also, he added, “giving food to that young man who dared to go out into the streets to shout dignity, to the peasants without land, to see if it is possible for them to have land, to education, to see if it is possible for us to blow up the wall of the university so that it becomes open doors for the youth”.

You may also like

What are we going to do with the...

Leprosy still exists and has a cure

Ministry of Transport: As of January 29, the...

They found a body inside a sack in...

Cyclist died after being run over on the...

In Yopal, a man murdered a young woman...

The reason why Lina Tejeiro finished Juan Duque

The course of the Ranchería dam ‘cannot be...

Rhinoplasty? What you should know about this surgery

Digital economies continue to make their way in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy