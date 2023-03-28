Home News Petro opened up about the true price of his watch
News

Petro opened up about the true price of his watch

by admin
Petro opened up about the true price of his watch

The current president Gustavo Petro has been questioned on many occasions about the price of his clothes and clothing accessories. From ferragamo shoes to a strap of the same brand, there have been some of the items of the former senator that have been widely analyzed due to his price. More recently his watch has been no exception and that led the head of state to rule on its real price.

It was through his Twitter account where, sarcastically, President Gustavo Petro denied that his watch, a Lotus battery chronograph, cost close to 200 million pesos as recently suggested through social networks.

See also  Juan Carlos Upegui defends Daniel Quintero and talks about political persecution

You may also like

Mexico: Major projects threaten water resources – NPLA

Nouri’s awakening from his coma is just a...

The JEP asked the International Criminal Court to...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

2 vs. 2 brawl with Tier IX ships

Death and life.. the dimensions of the puzzles...

Communities to apply for their roads for the...

SVB bankruptcy, top gold price: Expert Ronny Wagner...

January US Case-Shiller Housing Price Index 3.8%↑…”Slowing for...

Tomb-sweeping Day sacrifices heroes and strives to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy