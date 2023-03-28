The current president Gustavo Petro has been questioned on many occasions about the price of his clothes and clothing accessories. From ferragamo shoes to a strap of the same brand, there have been some of the items of the former senator that have been widely analyzed due to his price. More recently his watch has been no exception and that led the head of state to rule on its real price.

It was through his Twitter account where, sarcastically, President Gustavo Petro denied that his watch, a Lotus battery chronograph, cost close to 200 million pesos as recently suggested through social networks.