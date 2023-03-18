Home News Petro will travel to Venezuela on March 20 for a new meeting with Maduro
Petro will travel to Venezuela on March 20 for a new meeting with Maduro

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, will travel to Venezuela next Monday, March 20, to meet in Caracas with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro, in what will be the fifth meeting that both have held since the inauguration of the Colombian leader in 2022.

Although the work agenda that will be discussed between the parties has not been officially confirmed, local media maintain that the meeting will aim to strengthen the bilateral relationship. In addition, the meeting will take place a month after the signing of the Partial Scope Agreement signed on March 16 to promote trade between the two countries. with RT

