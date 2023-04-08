From March 13 to 17, 2023 in Mbandaka, and from March 20 to 24, 2023 in Kisangani, the PHCs participated in mediation with representatives of the local communities of Boteka and Lokutu, respectively, in order to improve the climate of understanding between the parts. The mediation was organized by the Independent Complaints Mechanism (ICM) of two European development banks, DEG (Germany) and FMO (Netherlands). The request for mediation was made by a spokesperson for the communities in 2018, when PHC was a debtor to these banks. Due to numerous constraints, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the mediation could not take place sooner, however, the company continued to support this process in order for it to be successful.

It should be noted that, since 2018, the ownership, management and operational structures of PHCs have changed dramatically. Notably, PHC is no longer indebted to the aforementioned development banks due to the purchase of debt from European banks by the majority shareholder of the company in February 2022, an action which terminated any contractual obligation of the company to continue this mediation. However, as part of the company’s new vision to create shared prosperity with all of its stakeholders, management has chosen to voluntarily continue this mediation process to address the concerns of the complaining communities.

Both mediations took place under the auspices of the governorates concerned and were facilitated by an expert mediator chosen by the ICM, Mr. Quentin Kanyatsi. His Excellency Mr. Dieudonné Bobo Boloko, Governor of Equateur Province, honored the opening and closing ceremonies of the mediation in Mbandaka with his presence, as did His Excellency Mr. Paulin Lendongolia Lebabonga, Vice-Governor of the Province of Tshopo, during the opening and closing ceremonies of the mediation in Kisangani.

Discussions focused primarily on the three themes raised in the 2018 mediation request, including issues related to the legitimacy of the company’s land titles, alleged human rights abuses and violations, and a lack of information and legal support for communities in negotiations with PHCs for the implementation of social projects. Although the company does not agree with these accusations, PHC welcomed the mediation as an opportunity to engage with community representatives to better understand their concerns. The company took the opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the new management to the protection of human rights and the policy of zero tolerance in the event of violation of these rights.

At the end of the discussions, both parties were satisfied with the exchanges and agreed on a series of actions to address the respective concerns in order to obtain a peaceful social climate. The actions identified served as the basis for the formal agreements signed by all participants during the closing ceremonies on March 17, 2023 in Mbandaka, and March 24, 2023 in Kisangani.

The company is pleased that the mediation with community representatives was successful and PHC management thanks all participants in this mediation for their time and commitment during the five days of mediation. It is the company’s wish that the agreements pave the way for frank collaboration between the company and local communities to achieve the goal of creating shared prosperity through agribusiness.