Pluto TVParamount Global’s premier free-to-air TV streaming service, announces that it has reached 100 channels.

Started in our country in October 2021 with 40 exclusive thematic channels, just over a year after its launch, Pluto TV cuts 100 thanks to recently added channels, including The Best of The Drew Barrymore Show, Pluto TV Viaggie Super! Laughs. In this way, the 100% free and subscription-free service offers the public more than 9,000 hours of content organized into a linear schedule, and of these, more than 4,000 are also available on-demand.

The new channels have the ambition to intercept an even larger slice of the public and to help consolidate the value of the Pluto TV catalog and spaces towards advertising investors.

With over a thousand channels globally, Pluto TV boasts a free offering that spans multiple genres, including movies, TV series, reality TV, kids content, lifestyle, crime and comedy, and a linear offering.

“Born to solve the paradox of choice in a world full of content, Pluto TV offers the best of linear TV combined with the new streaming experience. I am convinced that Pluto TV will increasingly strengthen in Italy thanks to its characteristics, to its model capable of involving both consumers and customers. 100 channels is just a first milestone for us, Pluto TV is the new TV.”– adds Antonella Dominici, Paramount’s SVP Streaming Italy and South EMEA.

This milestone follows the launch of the latest campaign Look now. You never pay.starring Drew Barrymore who highlights the ease of use, free and no strings attached approach of the service.

Pluto TV offers the possibility of investing in an environment similar to that of classic TV, opening up a business that does not actually exist in premium paid services, so much so that in 2022 it garnered advertising revenues of over a billion dollars with a worldwide audience that enjoyed over 4.8 billion hours of content in the last year.

With 79 million monthly active users globally, Pluto TV currently has an international presence spanning three continents in 35 countries, with 425 global content partners helping to generate 385,000 hours of combined series and film content.