Six million euros from the NRP to finance projects in favor of the weakest sections of society: the elderly and the disabled. This is what the Municipality of Belluno will have to manage above all, leader of five of the six projects with a total value of 5.7 million euros (the remaining 210 thousand euros will be headed by Feltre). The deadlines for giving substance to the proposals are tight: everything must be done by 2026.

«We are working belly to earth», explains the municipal councilor for social work, Marco Dal Pont, «to realize what we have put pen to paper in recent months. These are projects that we inherit from the Massaro junta and that we have had to modify in recent months on the basis of the new ministerial guidelines ».

SENIORS

There are six lines of action that will be developed over the next four years and that were voted on last week by the Conference of Mayors of the Ulss 1. The most conspicuous concern the elderly and the disabled. «At stake», explains the commissioner, «there is a plan for the autonomy of non self-sufficient elderly people worth 2,460,000 euros. It is a plan of which the Municipality of Belluno is the leader for the entire Belluno area ». The project envisages that in the homes of selected elderly people to install equipment that allows remote control of the person: “Using home automation tools, the elderly can be helped to stay at home as long as possible, postponing the moment of entry into the nursing home”.

THE DISABLED

Another line of intervention, worth 2,560,000 euros, concerns the disabled: “We want to allow this weak group to reach a level of autonomy such as to be able to find a job”, continues the municipal councilor Dal Pont, who adds: «For this reason, we will look for apartments in the whole province that can accommodate at least six disabled people. Young people with disabilities who will enter these accommodations will be selected on the basis of precise criteria that we must define ».

DOMICILIARY’

The plan to strengthen home services for those discharged from the hospital is worth 330 thousand euros. “It is a question of strengthening the home assistance service, through the operating arm of Sersa, to guarantee house cleaning, personal hygiene, the supply of meals to those who, after being hospitalized, are unable to manage themselves” .

HOUSING FIRST

There will also be actions to protect those who will find themselves at some point in their life without a job and without a place to stay. The “Housing first” project will start for them, with around 150 thousand euros. «We are going to identify residential structures that can be used for housing emergencies. The purpose of the projects that we will carry out ”, Marco Dal Pont is keen to specify,“ is not welfare, but aims to give people adequate tools to proceed on their own feet, independently ”.

FAMILY

The project that aims to support parenting skills and prevent the vulnerability of families with children also goes in this direction. «On this issue», concludes Dal Pont, «211,500 euros have been invested. It is a question of meeting the needs of families already in critical situations in order to protect the family unit as a fulcrum for the well-being of the child. In fact, we do not want to resort to the institutionalization of small children, that is, we do not want them to be included in external structures. We must accompany families in the path of strengthening ».

FELT

The project led by the municipality of Feltre is worth 210 thousand euros and aims to prevent “burnout”, that is, the stress of social workers.