so what has it been in recent years? Migrants with expensive cellphones, airplanes spraying poisons, mobile networks burning our brains, vaccinations with chips and refugees taking our jobs. Well, now there is news in the form of nonsense about poisonous grain from Ukraine. It is necessary to fight against this, not to eat or buy Ukrainian flour, not to buy oil made from Ukrainian rapeseed or sunflowers. A true patriot only buys a Czech roll made from Czech flour, from Czech grain and from a Czech field. Where the barley used to make beer comes from is better not to ask.

The funny thing about the nonsense about poisoned Ukrainian grain is that it is classically in the interest of Russia and this time also in the interest of a certain member of parliament Andrej Babiš. He is, purely by chance, the largest farmer in the Czech Republic, he also happens to be the owner of silos and grain warehouses. Of course, it also owns mills and the largest bakeries in the country, and also produces frozen pastries. So. Who is most bothered by cheaper Ukrainian grain?

At first glance, the somewhat dubious topic of “poisonous flour” plays so well into the hands of the Czech large-scale farmer and at the same time the Russians, who need to divide society in the Czech Republic and stir up hatred towards Ukraine.

Well, now some facts. For decades, Ukraine has focused on growing wheat and barley. Agriculture plays a vital role in the country’s economy. It exports grain all over the world. In the long run. And what about exports to the Czech Republic? It’s nothing new and certainly not massive. “Regarding imports from Ukraine to the Czech Republic, it is important not to spread unnecessary panic and rely on clear data. For example, 4 thousand tons of Ukrainian wheat were imported to us last year. At the same time, our total production is roughly 5 million tons, so these imports do not represent even 0.1 percent compared to our production. It can be said that we are currently checking everything that is brought to us from Ukraine,” explained Minister of Agriculture Zdeněk Nekula.

AP Photo/Geert Vanden WijngaertCzech Minister of Economy Zdeněk Nekula

And to be sure, he assured that the inspectors are indeed inspecting. “Our control system is one of the best in the world, which is also why we have long-term very high quality of food. I want to assure everyone that we are doing detailed and intensive checks on the samples of agricultural commodities imported from Ukraine. Of course, we also check imports from other countries. For me, it is important that there is no threat to the health of our consumers. That is why we will continue with the mentioned controls,” assured the Minister of Agriculture.

The whole thing is somewhat reminiscent of the hysteria surrounding the broken left wing. It is a very humorous scene from the end of the series Friends. Rachel mentions to a fellow passenger on the plane that a friend told her the plane had a broken left wing. The fellow passenger gets scared and wants to leave the plane. When the flight attendant tells him that the plane doesn’t have any frills (because there’s no such thing on the plane), the passenger freaks out even more, and so do the other people on the plane, because the plane has no frills at all! When returning, the airport staff prefers to assure passengers returning to the plane that they have loaded enough spare fillings.

So: only a real minimum of Ukrainian grain is imported into the Czech Republic, and all supplies are carefully controlled. Well, now we can calm down again and wait for another nice conspiracy theory. How about the export of high-quality domestic filanges to Ukraine at the expense of honest Czechs, who have to wait several years for filanges?!

We published the article in cooperation with Forum24.cz

If you subscribe to the print .week for the next year, you’ll help us survive and do what we know how to do. Thank you in advance.