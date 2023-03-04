A deer attacked a dog on Friday afternoon in a forest near Stockheim, a district of Bad Wörishofen. The dog injured the wild animal so badly that it later died at the edge of the forest.

Stroller observed incident

A walker had observed the incident and informed the responsible hunting tenant. The dog is said to have been a black shepherd with cropped ears. She wore a red harness.

Police are looking for witnesses

The police in Bad Wörishofen accept information about the previously unknown owner by calling 08247/96800.