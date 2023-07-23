POLICE EVENTS « cde News

SUCCESSFUL INTELLIGENCE WORK BETWEEN POLICE AND VICTIM

ASUNCIÓN (Special Envoy) The criminals were already finishing off things on Facebook. The reducer was arrested.

The young woman managed to recover her belongings and the seller was arrested.

Belén Acosta told on her Twitter account how she managed to recover her Head Instinct racket and a Jota D paddle tennis racket, which some criminals stole from her after breaking the windshield of her car, in Asunción.

She published the photos of what was stolen from her and a young man saw that on Facebook they were offering the same objects for G. 450,000 and G. 350,000, so he sent her the capture and she recognized his rackets, so she posed as interested.

The seller summoned him in front of the line 11 stop, in Saxony, and told him that he was going to make a “price” if he wanted both.

The girl asked her father to accompany her and they went to the police station, where they asked her the value of what was stolen from her and she told them that it was approximately G. 4,000,000, for which they notified those specialized in crimes of robbery and theft.

These uniformed men explained to her that they were going to wear civilian clothes and one of them would pretend to be her boyfriend and get out to negotiate.

“The idea was that the wow guy wanted to give things to me because I was his love, but before that he had to check if it was safe or not and he was going to ask me ‘love, go a little if you like the paddle and the racket’ then I could get out of the car to look and confirm if they were my things and the confirmation was ‘yes, love, things are really nice.’

They arrived at the scene and found the boy with a Pitbull dog. “Look at all the police and they come to the car and he tells me ‘love, see if they’re pretty and if you like it’, that was the sign that it was safe to get out. They pass me my things so that I can see wow the quality of the product and I told him: ‘love, they are beautiful’, after 2 seconds the guy was already with his chest on the floor, ”he recounted.

YOUNG MAN TRIED TO STRANGLE HIS MOTHER

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (special envoy) Prosecutor Liliana Denice Duarte charged a young man who allegedly assaulted his mother for not giving him the sum of money he had asked for and also tried to strangle her. Likewise, she brutally beat her 14-year-old younger brother, who came out in defense of the mother.

The suspect is identified as César Ramón Monges Mereles (21), who is being held at the Alto Paraná Police Department. He himself faces charges of family violence and has a request for preventive detention. The events were recorded on July 18, at 4:30 p.m., in a house at kilometer 10 of Acaray in Ciudad del Este. The citizen identified as AMS was a victim

At that time, the woman was at home washing cutlery when her son arrived and asked her for 15,000 guaraníes. She gave him only 10 thousand, which upset the young man and he began to insult her. Immediately afterwards, the defendant grabbed her by the neck and allegedly tried to strangle her. The victim asked for help, at which time her adolescent son intervened, who tried to separate the alleged attacker.

He reacted violently, took a stick with which he hit his younger brother in the back and abdomen. As a consequence, the victim fell to the ground, suffering injuries. Likewise, the attacker would have threatened to hit his mother as well, until he decided to escape from the place. The neighbors, who noticed the fact, alerted the police officers, who later proceeded to apprehend the suspect.

A FOOTBALL PLAYER DIED IN A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

HERNANDARIAS (special envoy) A soccer player from the Hernandariense Soccer League died after a traffic accident that occurred yesterday afternoon. This is Herick Daniel Bazán Agüero, barely 20 years old, a footballer for Club Deportivo Nacional.

The athlete died after an accident that occurred on route PY07 (former Superhighway), almost Juan E. O’Leary avenue, at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday. He himself was driving a Leopard motorcycle, model MD 1125 LTD, plate number 960 –AATO.

According to the report from the 5th Police Station, upon arrival at the scene, the police found the young man lying on the asphalt layer, with signs of injuries. This was helped by the Volunteer Fire Department of the area, to the district hospital.

According to the police, no further data could be collected, since there were no eyewitnesses. No other vehicle was found at the location either.

The prosecutor in the case is Natalia Montanía, and the Criminalistics staff was summoned.

HE ASSAULTED HIS UNCLE AND SET TWO HOUSES ON FIRE

OBLIGADO (special envoy) Two houses in the Poromoco de Obligado Settlement were completely consumed by a fire supposedly caused intentionally. In addition, one person was injured by a cut on the arm during an argument.

Yesterday, Friday, July 21 at 10:30 p.m., a total fire broke out in two houses located 35 kilometers from the urban area of ​​the city of Obligado. The affected homes, owned by Rodrigo Daniel Cubilla Ríos and Elseanio López Caballero, were completely consumed by fire, as were household appliances and furniture. During the incident, Elseanio López was injured in the right arm with a machete.

The alleged author of the fire and aggressor, identified as Fernando Ramón López Caballero, 21 years old, has been apprehended and is under precautionary measures of house arrest, according to official letter No. 952 of the Criminal Court of Guarantees No. 1 of Encarnación. The arrest was carried out after receiving a phone call from Rodrigo Cubilla, owner of one of the affected houses. The staff of Police Station 69 Pastoreo, headed by Sub-Officer Inspector Aldo Ortiz, went to the scene and proceeded to apprehend Fernando López with the support of the M-130 patrol car, in charge of MAAP Chief Commissioner Marcos Aquino, together with Sub-Officer Inspector PS Ever Vera and Sub-Officer 1st. PS Juan Espinola.

During the investigations, Rodrigo Cubilla declared that he suddenly realized that his house was on fire and it was completely consumed. On his part, Elseanio López stated that during a discussion with his nephew Fernando, he attacked him with a machete, causing a sharp wound on his arm. Later, he realized that his home was also being consumed by fire, pointing to his attacker as responsible. Elseanio López plans to file a formal complaint at Police Station 13 of Obligado.

The intentional burning of two houses in the Poromoco Settlement has left serious consequences, including the total destruction of the houses and the injury of one person. The apprehension of the alleged perpetrator, Fernando Ramón López Caballero, has been possible thanks to the rapid response of the police authorities.

comment

comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

