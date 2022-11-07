CIVIDAL. Father and son victims of a baby gang. It happened on the evening of Saturday 5 November in Cividale. First the boy, a sixteen year old, was targeted, then his father, a policeman at the Cividale police station.

The first attack took place around 8.30 pm in via Astolfo, where the boy was offended and beaten up by some non-EU minors.

The parent then went to Piazza della Resistenza, where the rides for the San Martino fair were set up, to check what had happened.

Once the group was identified, he tried to get an explanation, but one of the minors punched him before disappearing.

The fact was reported to the carabinieri of the Cividale company, who are carrying out the necessary checks. For the moment, the first attacker has been identified: it is a 16-year-old boy of Egyptian origin residing in Cividale.