Pomegranate Blossoms Bloom Beautifully in Beijing The First Beijing Chinese National Culture Week Closes-China Overseas Chinese Network

On June 24, the first Beijing Chinese National Culture Week of “Pomegranate Blossoms in Beijing” ended perfectly in Beijing Garden Expo Park.Photo courtesy of Fengtai District, Beijing

Chinanews.comBeijing, June 25th (Reporter Du Yan) The traditional sports of the Chinese nation, such as guns, fists, fans, and swords, will be performed in turn; five outstanding national-themed films such as “Hailindu” and “Folk Song” will be screened in a rolling manner, using the art of light and shadow Showing the struggle of the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation… On June 24, the first Beijing Chinese National Culture Week of “Pomegranate Blooms Beautifully in Beijing” ended perfectly in Beijing Garden Expo Park.

The first Beijing Chinese Ethnic Culture Week lasted from June 20th to 24th, focusing on the theme of “Beauty Together, Seeds Concentric”, it is not only a feast full of art, culture, sports and food, but also a show of the charm of Chinese culture. and national cohesion. In this cultural week, whether it is ethnic song and dance performances, ethnic sports activities, or ethnic costumes and ethnic cultural and creative handicrafts on display, on the basis of protecting and inheriting traditional culture, they are constantly trying to express with new aesthetics and expressions And discover its value of the times.

Rich in content and diverse in form

The reporter learned from the organizing committee that the national cultural activities of this cultural week are colorful and diverse, including art performances, film screenings, clothing exhibitions, traditional craft production, cultural exchanges and other activities, creating a strong atmosphere of national unity and allowing people of all ethnic groups to While visiting and entertaining, forge a sense of the community of the Chinese nation.

During the Cultural Week, the Sunshine Theater staged excellent national-themed films such as “Hailindu”, “Folk Songs”, “Fifty-eight Seats and a Half”, “Balintana”, “Sunshine on Tashkurgan” and other excellent national-themed films, using the art of light and shadow to show the Chinese sons and daughters building dreams together, The struggle of chasing dreams side by side and realizing dreams hand in hand. Among them, the poster exhibition selected more than 100 posters and stills of ethnic-themed movies spanning different historical periods. The audience took this opportunity to relive the red classics, feel the changes of the times, and trace the story of all ethnic groups and the motherland sharing the same fate in ethnic-themed movies. story.

The Cultural and Creative Center of Fengtai District integrated the resources of opera associations within its jurisdiction, and invited excellent teams to carry out a special opera performance of “Drama Showing Life”. Staged some classic plays such as “Flame Horse·Beautiful Flowers”, “Beautiful Scholar”, “The Beauty Case·Detention”, “Looking at Girls”, “Beating the Township”, “Three Drops of Blood”, and Pingju “Sanjie Yang’s Complaint” to show fanciers style.

It is worth mentioning that during this cultural week, representatives of 34 publishing units donated books to minority students studying in Beijing No. 10 Middle School. The book donation activity “uses books as a medium” to convey the love of the people in the capital, inherit the soul of excellent national culture, and write a new chapter of national unity in the new era.

Immersive interaction, entertaining and entertaining

This cultural week has carefully designed activities such as national sports and intangible cultural heritage handicrafts that can be participated in on-site immersive interaction. Through tangible and tangible forms, it has built a bridge to expand the horizons of national culture and transmit national knowledge, so that people in While appreciating the beauty of national culture, it will effectively promote the exchanges and integration of various nationalities and enhance national cohesion.

In the Beijing Garden Expo Park, wonderful traditional Chinese sports such as spear, boxing, fan and sword appeared in turn, attracting many tourists to stop and watch. Combination of swords, Taiji Kung Fu Fan, Baduanjin, Taijiquan and other traditional martial arts, dragon dance, diabolo, flying fork and other folk specialties… The performances are not repeated every day, and each performance is interspersed with combinations. Not only that, the teachers also interacted with the audience, teaching Tai Chi, Baduanjin and other exercises and movements “hand in hand”, allowing the audience to participate immersively.

During this cultural week, in order to further promote the spirit of dedication and enhance the sense of social responsibility, the organizer of the event cooperated with the Fengtai District Health Commission to carry out the blood donation activity of “Drips of blood convey warmth, national unity and great love without boundaries”. The citizens actively participated in the blood donation. Under the guidance of the on-site medical workers, the enthusiastic people filled out the form, took a physical examination, confirmed the blood donation conditions, and began to donate blood after confirming that the blood was qualified. with hope. (over)

