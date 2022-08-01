PORTO CERVO – A yacht of 70 feet, about 21 meters, ended up on the rocks off Porto Cervo: the death toll is one and six injured. The victim is a 60-year-old man of foreign nationality, possibly the owner of the boat. He was recovered alive but unconscious by the men of the coast guard of Olbia and Porto Cervo, but he died immediately after the rescue.

A total of 7 people on board, including the victim. The 6 wounded were disembarked in Porto Cervo and assisted on the spot by the doctors of the 118 of Arzachena and Porto Cervo. Two are in serious condition and have been transferred to the hospital with a red code.

According to initial information, the incident, which occurred around 8.40 pm while the group was sailing in front of the Li Nibani islands, may have been caused by the yacht’s captain’s sudden maneuver to avoid collision with another boat. The 21-meter is half sunk and the wreck has already been recovered and towed by tugs to the port of Porto Cervo.