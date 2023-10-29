Post-Pandemic Cross-Border Activity in Juarez City Shows Signs of Recovery but Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Post-Pandemic Cross-Border Traffic Recovers, But Not Fully in Juárez City

Juarez City, known for its bustling border with El Paso, has seen a significant recovery in cross-border traffic after the pandemic-induced slump. However, the numbers are yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.

According to recent statistics provided by the Border Bridge Trust, Ciudad Juárez recorded 872,453 border crossings in the third quarter of this year. This figure represents a staggering 77% increase from the crossings registered during the height of the Covid-19 crisis in the second quarter of 2020, which stood at 492,984.

While the recent numbers indicate an upward trend, they still fall short of the pre-pandemic average of 956,682 quarterly crossings in 2019.

The data encompasses commercial, motorist, motorcyclist, and pedestrian crossings through the Paso del Norte, Guadalupe, and Zaragoza bridges. However, the Córdova-De las Américas or ‘Libre’ bridge, which is not operated by the trust, is excluded from these figures.

Official records reveal that between July and September 2019, the Juárez-El Paso border saw 417,176 vehicles, 4,873 motorcycles, 522,996 pedestrians, and 11,637 cargoes crossing into El Paso.

The pandemic-induced closures of the bridges had a drastic impact on these figures, with the number of crossings plummeting in June 2020. During this period, there were only 263,334 vehicles, 3,147 motorcycles, 178,681 pedestrians, and a significant increase in cargo crossings, reaching 47,822.

In the latest data for the third quarter of 2023, there were 411,872 car crossings, 9,339 motorcycle crossings, and 406,893 pedestrian crossings – almost on par with the figures from the same period in 2019. Additionally, there were 44,349 commercial crossings during this quarter.

Rogelio Fernández Irigoyen, the director of the Border Bridge Trust, noted that there is a recovery in cross-border dynamics. However, he expressed his uncertainty about the reasons behind the slow return to pre-pandemic numbers.

Alongside the increase in traffic, the trust has also witnessed a significant recovery in its income. The tolls collected at the bridges had been adversely affected during the health contingency, leading to a reduction in public works investments in Juarez City. However, with an average monthly income of 48 million pesos this year, which is more than double the average of 23 million pesos in 2020, the trust has been able to regain its financial stability.

As the post-pandemic recovery continues, stakeholders in Juarez City hope for further improvements in cross-border traffic and economic activity, bringing the region back to its pre-pandemic vitality.

Share this: Facebook

X

