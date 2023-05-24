Home » Poverty decreased in the department of Cesar, according to Dane
Poverty decreased in the department of Cesar, according to Dane

In the middle of a press conference, this Tuesday, May 23, the Dane revealed the number of multidimensional poverty during the 2022. At the national level, the percentage of Colombians living in poverty from 16.9% to 12.9%.

Landing the figure, in the department of the Cesar there was also a decrease. From 25.3% of 2021the second year of the pandemic generated by the covid-19, multidimensional poverty dropped to 19.1% in 2022.

He Multidimensional Poverty Index identifies the percentage of the population that does not enjoy the necessary aspects to have an adequate level of well-being such as health, education, work, childhood and youth, and housing conditions.

In it Department, the challenges go through education. According to Dane measurements, 14% of the population is illiterate and 45.5% have low educational achievement. Both factors affect the number of Caesareans living in poverty conditions.

However, labor informality is the highest figure. The entity It shows that 84.6% of Caesareans do not have a formal job.

If the poverty figure is landed in the Caribbean regionthe department of La Guajira appears as the poorest territory with 43.4%. It is even one of the few departments where the “quality of life” decreased. Sucre (26.4%), Córdoba (26.2%) and Magdalena (26.2%) also have higher percentages than Cesar.

Contrary, Atlantic It ranks as the Caribbean territory with the lowest percentage of the population living in poverty (11.4%).

