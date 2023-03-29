Registration by May 5, 2023 | Delivery by June 2, 2023

Preparations are in full swing for the organization of the XII edition Of Towers in celebration Towers in lightthe cultural event hosted on the island of Ischia in the month of June, which arises as a moment of critical confrontation between architects, engineers, young graduates and students, but also as an opportunity for institutions and citizens to meet, with the aim of promoting active participation in debate on the enhancement of the coastal territory and the landscape and cultural resources of the Mediterranean.

As usual to anticipate the event, the International Award on the Restoration of Mediterranean Architecturea recognition desired by the architect Aldo Imer (formerly of the Archaeological Superintendency of Fine Arts and landscape of the Metropolitan area of ​​Naples) to support education for the protection and recovery of the cultural and landscape heritage of the Mediterranean.

Theme PRAM

This year’s theme is a restoration and consolidation project of a fortified structure, aimed at the reuse and enhancement of the monumentrespecting its value as a Cultural Asset.

You can also participate with projects of works already completed e study papers for dissertations.

The project proposals will have to combine the conservative aspects for the safeguarding of the stratified testimonies, of the identity of the sites, with those of the safety of the territory, without neglecting the economic and social development of the local communities.

The competition is divided into two categories: section A reserved for professionals enrolled in the professional register. architects / engineers architectsindividually or in groups; section B reserved for all graduates and/or students in the architecture and engineering departments of Italian and foreign universities, individually or in groups.

The competition is banned da: cultural association L’isola delle Torri, Order of Engineers of Naples and its province, Icomos Italia, Order of Architects, Landscape Planners and Conservatories of Naples and its province.

In partership con: Aniai Campania, University of Naples Federico II, DIARC, MiC, School of Specialization in Architectural and Landscape Heritage of Naples, Italian Institute of Castles.

Promoted by: MAPEI and SACES

Subscription fee

One is expected participation fee of 40 eurospayment must be made by 5 May 2023. For those who manage to send the documents by 12 noon on 5 May 2023, the fee is set at 20 euros and must be paid by Wednesday 3 May 2023.



Required documents

2 portrait A1 format boards

with planimetric representations/illustrative graphics to illustrate the project and its relationship with the context, also with perspective views and possible realistic photo insertions.

technical report

max of 3 folders, max 3,000 characters each, to illustrate the guiding criteria of the design choices in relation to the objectives set by the notice and the characteristics of the intervention

max of 3 folders, max 3,000 characters each, to illustrate the guiding criteria of the design choices in relation to the objectives set by the notice and the characteristics of the intervention



Modulo 01

application for participation

application for participation



application for participation Modulo 02 |

declaration on data processing and publication and presentation of the proposal

Evaluation criteria

Responsiveness to the tender objectives and attention in the analysis phase of the historic building to finalize and justify the interventions of the restoration project | up to 25 points

Level of study and respect for the structural behavior of the work in choosing any structural interventions to adopt | up to 20 points

Design solution aimed at the reuse of the building and its eventual management over time | up 10 points

Effective collaboration of a multidisciplinary team (architects and engineers) that embraces multiple areas of expertise in the project | up 5 points

PRIZE

Professional category

– 1st prize: 2,500 euros

New graduates/students category

– 1st place: 1,500 euros

– 2nd place: 1,000 euros

– 3rd place: 500 euros

The winners will be announced within the month of June and will be invited to participate in the Award Ceremony scheduled on the island of Ischia as part of the event Towers celebrate Towers in light 2023 (date to be defined).

Announcement | Module 1 | Module 2

COMPETITION SECRETARIAT

[email protected]

torrinfestatorrinluce.com/pram

