Preventing Disaster Risks Zhejiang Provincial National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day Theme Publicity Event Held Today_Hangzhou Net

May 12 this year is the 15th National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day in my country. On the afternoon of May 10, the 2023 Zhejiang Province National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day theme publicity event was held in Nanhu Square, Kaihua County, Quzhou City.

Focusing on the theme of “Preventing Disaster Risks and Escorting High-quality Development”, with the focus on the “Five Advances” work of disaster prevention and reduction promotion, the Provincial Disaster Reduction Office innovated in the form of activities and created a series of novel and lively publicity and education programs, entertaining and entertaining , loved by the masses.

“Typhoon storms and bad weather, internal and external hangings need to be cleaned, and weather warnings must be paid attention to. Hey, it is meaningful! Close doors, windows and electrical appliances, put flashlights and candles at home, keep away from high-wire towers, and be prepared…” At the event site, emergency cadres created their own performances” “Three and a half sentences on safety and risk avoidance”, conveying the common sense of safety and risk avoidance to the people on site with easy-to-understand content.

Zheng Mengsi, a staff member of the Kaihua County Emergency Management Bureau, is one of the performers. She expressed the hope that in this way, everyone can better protect themselves in the face of natural disasters. “In fact, many people don’t understand this kind of knowledge. This three-and-a-half-sentence formal language is simpler, more colloquial, and has a sense of rhythm. It is easier for them to remember after listening to it.”

The incense fire grass dragon performance “All Things Live” fully integrated the content of disaster prevention and reduction work and the characteristic elements of civilization. Taking “the dragon raised its head” as the node, it raised its head 5 times, and held up signs to show the number of disaster avoidance resettlement sites and the number of comprehensive disaster reduction demonstration communities in the province. , the number of emergency management teams, the amount of emergency supplies reserves, and the theme of this promotional activity imply that “spring returns to the earth, all things grow, the group is united, and the refuge eliminates disasters.”

The scene drama “Shen Bing Tian Jiang” is based on the background of donkey friends who are trapped in the mountains and ask for help, showing the precise delivery of drones and the rescue performance of slanting ropes. The song and dance drama “Escort” anthropomorphizes snakes (animals representing floods) and floods in “Shan Hai Jing”, uses lyrics and dance to show the danger of floods, and uses dance and lyrics to show the scenes of rescue teams fighting against floods. At the same time, popularize the hazards of floods and how to deal with them.

At the event site, advanced emergency rescue equipment such as fire-fighting and fire-fighting robots, fine powder robots, fire-fighting investigation drones, underwater and underwater robots, etc. were unveiled one by one, attracting citizens to watch. Xu Lei, head of the Fenghuang Middle Road Fire and Rescue Station of the Kaihua County Fire Rescue Brigade, said that in recent years, with the use of these rescue equipment, front-line rescue work has developed in the direction of intelligence, unmanned, and remote control. “These machines can realize intelligent and unmanned operation on the spot, reduce the dangers faced by our fire rescue personnel, and improve rescue efficiency. When we carry out rescue, we have more confidence in our hearts, and it is also more important for the public. a guarantee of safety.”

In addition, the display of black technology skills competitions such as bionic dogs, precision flying lifebuoys and throwers demonstrated Zhejiang’s modern emergency rescue forces. A question-and-answer session on disaster prevention and mitigation was also held on site. The visitors said that they learned a lot of emergency avoidance knowledge and self-rescue and mutual rescue skills.