Home News Prevention of tumors Lilt returns to the square at the Caluso market
News

Prevention of tumors Lilt returns to the square at the Caluso market

by admin
Prevention of tumors Lilt returns to the square at the Caluso market

caluso

After the success of the last edition, which had registered a thousand participants, the appointment with the day of prevention and awareness against some of the most serious and disabling diseases, organized for the ninth year from Calusian delegation of the Lilt (Italian League for the fight against cancer) with the patronage of the Municipality and the collaboration of Avis, present with a blood bank for any donations, of the South Canavese Rescue Volunteers, present with a post, of the Lions Club Caluso, of the pro loco, of the pharmacies of Santa Maria Maddalena in Mercenasco, and Ducale of Agliè, of the Adod Donna association and of the Ciglianese diagnostic center.

Associations that join together to offer everyone a free medical check – up. It begins at 9 with blood tests for the prevention of prostate cancer and the measurement of blood sugar (fasting), cholesterol and triglycerides, to continue in the afternoon with a series of screenings. These also include bone densinometry, ultrasound scans, glaucoma prevention, cardiological and oral cavity examinations and coloproctology.

Nutritional advice and advice on pain therapy are also provided. The set-up in individual stands will occupy a large part of the market area, which is closed to transit and parking.

About twenty doctors and nurses from the area were present, while the reception was entrusted to the Caluso delegation of the LILT, chaired by Rita Baro.

In the meantime, their activity continues in the headquarters located on the third floor of the municipal building, through a calendar of visits that is scheduled periodically, and the organization of initiatives aimed at raising awareness.

See also  Canadian judge releases lady Huawei, she is free

The last was on the occasion of Women’s Day with a day of breast cancer prevention. The goal is the involvement and awareness of women on cancer prevention and early diagnosis of tumors. –

l. m.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Elections and Covid: the rules for voting and...

The rainy and rainy “Aolu” in the southwest...

Coronavirus latest news. Today another 22,265 cases (+...

Follow the General Secretary to see China |...

Mazzè, great success for the Chierinfestival award singing...

The drought situation in the Yangtze River Basin...

Bolzano, ultralight landed on the forecourt of a...

Aid bis, the decree for the bonus of...

Valentina Monti wins the Vestignè contest

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy