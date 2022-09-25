caluso

After the success of the last edition, which had registered a thousand participants, the appointment with the day of prevention and awareness against some of the most serious and disabling diseases, organized for the ninth year from Calusian delegation of the Lilt (Italian League for the fight against cancer) with the patronage of the Municipality and the collaboration of Avis, present with a blood bank for any donations, of the South Canavese Rescue Volunteers, present with a post, of the Lions Club Caluso, of the pro loco, of the pharmacies of Santa Maria Maddalena in Mercenasco, and Ducale of Agliè, of the Adod Donna association and of the Ciglianese diagnostic center.

Associations that join together to offer everyone a free medical check – up. It begins at 9 with blood tests for the prevention of prostate cancer and the measurement of blood sugar (fasting), cholesterol and triglycerides, to continue in the afternoon with a series of screenings. These also include bone densinometry, ultrasound scans, glaucoma prevention, cardiological and oral cavity examinations and coloproctology.

Nutritional advice and advice on pain therapy are also provided. The set-up in individual stands will occupy a large part of the market area, which is closed to transit and parking.

About twenty doctors and nurses from the area were present, while the reception was entrusted to the Caluso delegation of the LILT, chaired by Rita Baro.

In the meantime, their activity continues in the headquarters located on the third floor of the municipal building, through a calendar of visits that is scheduled periodically, and the organization of initiatives aimed at raising awareness.

The last was on the occasion of Women’s Day with a day of breast cancer prevention. The goal is the involvement and awareness of women on cancer prevention and early diagnosis of tumors. –

l. m.