Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 18. Title: Promoting Agricultural Modernization and Building an Agricultural Power——Summary on Implementing the Spirit of the National Two Sessions IV

“A strong agricultural country is the foundation of a modern socialist country, and promoting agricultural modernization is an inevitable requirement for high-quality development.” General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized when participating in the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation at the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress that we must strictly abide by the red line of arable land and stabilize grain sowing area, strengthen the construction of high-standard farmland, and effectively ensure the stable and safe supply of grain and important agricultural products. We must take industrial revitalization as the top priority of rural revitalization, actively extend and expand the agricultural industrial chain, cultivate and develop new rural industries and new formats, and continuously expand the channels for farmers to increase their income and become rich.

Focusing on farming is the outline of the country.

Various localities and departments seized the farming season, worked hard, implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and worked hard to lay a solid foundation for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization and accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural country.

Members of an agricultural cooperative in Beibaishui Village, Huaishu Town, Jinzhou City, Hebei Province operate agricultural machinery to spray pesticides on winter wheat (photographed on March 14, 2023).

Hold the rice bowl firmly in your hands

It is the time for spring plowing and preparations, and the hills in northern Hubei are full of spring.

“The general secretary attaches great importance to grain production, and we are very encouraged. It is the critical time for wheat spring management. I must pay close attention to the prevention and control of diseases and insect pests on 800 mu of land, so as to lay a solid foundation for a good harvest.” Zhulinqiao Town, Laohekou City, Hubei Province On the side of the wheat field in Wangwan Village, Wang Jianbin, the head of Santong Family Farm, is contacting agricultural machinery operators to do a good job of “one spray, three defense” field management.

Over the past few days, the Laohekou City Agriculture and Rural Bureau has organized technical personnel to go to the fields to conduct agricultural surveys, and combined with weather forecasts to guide farmers to scientifically prevent and control pests and diseases.

In the 10,000-mu demonstration area of ​​double-cropping rice in Sandangjie Town, Taojiang County, Yiyang City, Hunan Province, a professional vehicle of an agricultural social service company is spreading farmyard manure and biogas slurry in the field, and Hu Qun, a large grain grower, is driving a rotary tiller to plow the land . “The country attaches so much importance to agricultural production and the rural environment. With good policies, everyone is more motivated to farm,” Hu Qun said.

Taojiang is a big pig breeding county. 15 townships in the county are fully implementing the pilot project of green planting and breeding circular agriculture, strengthening the whole chain of services such as the collection, treatment and return of livestock and poultry manure, reducing the amount of chemical fertilizers and improving the quality of cultivated land.

“Our country has a lot of people and little land. To firmly hold the rice bowl of the Chinese people in their own hands, all localities must work together to store food on the ground and store food in technology.” Representative of the National People’s Congress, Chitang, Sandang Street Town, Taojiang County Gao Ya, secretary of the general party branch of the village, said.

One of the main expected goals for my country’s development this year is to keep grain output above 1.3 trillion catties. The government work report proposes to stabilize the sown area of ​​grain, do a good job in the production of oilseeds, and implement a new round of 100 billion jin grain production capacity increase action. Strengthen the protection of cultivated land, and strengthen the construction of infrastructure such as farmland water conservancy and high-standard farmland.

At present, all localities are seizing the agricultural season to strengthen winter wheat and spring field management, compacting the responsibility to stabilize the spring sowing area, working hard to increase the yield of major grain and oil crops on a large scale, and overcoming difficulties to expand the planting of soybean oil. Relevant departments will speed up the research and formulation of plans to gradually build all permanent basic farmland into high-standard farmland, urge all localities to improve the quality of construction, and improve the long-term management and protection mechanism of high-standard farmland.

On March 18, at the intelligent seedling raising base of Tangxing Village, Baiguo Town, Hengshan County, Hengyang City, Hunan Province, villagers were checking the growth of seedlings.

Promoting the overall revitalization of rural areas through industrial revitalization

“At the two sessions of the country this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized industrial revitalization, which gave us more confidence in developing characteristic industries and promoting the overall revitalization of the countryside.” said Chen Yangang, deputy to the National People’s Congress and Secretary of the Party Branch of Baoning Village, Yanjin County, Yunnan Province.

After the rain, mist rises from the tea garden, and the green tea trees are winding up and down. As soon as Chen Yan came back from Beijing, he plunged into the 10,000-mu tea garden in Baoning Village to carefully check the growth of spring tea and discuss market conditions with tea farmers.

Baoning Village used to be a poor village at the junction of Yunnan and Sichuan. Over the years, the local people have led the masses to develop tea, silkworm, sweet potato and other industries, and built tea and sweet potato flour processing plants. Last year, the per capita income of the whole village reached 15,600 yuan. “We are building an ecological tea garden and a silk quilt processing factory. With everyone’s hard work, life will surely be more prosperous.” Chen Yangang said.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the active extension and expansion of the agricultural industry chain at this year’s National Two Sessions. We are very excited. We must thoroughly consider the three words ‘local specialties’ and give full play to the leading role of leading enterprises.” Chairman of Jiangsu Double Fish Food Co., Ltd. Chu Jieming said that efforts should be made to polish the gold-lettered signs to promote industrial development and increase farmers’ income.

This time-honored meat processing enterprise in Jiangsu with a history of nearly a hundred years adopts the industrialized business model of “company + base + farmer”, closely links with universities, and combines traditional craftsmanship with modern food processing technology. At present, there are more than 40 pork jerky production enterprises in Jingjiang City, Jiangsu Province, with an annual production scale of more than 2 billion yuan.

Industrial revitalization is the foundation and key to the overall revitalization of the countryside. The government work report pointed out that we should establish a big food concept and build a diversified food supply system. Develop rural characteristic industries and broaden channels for farmers to increase their income and become rich.

At present, the agricultural and rural departments are accelerating the implementation, focusing on building a diversified food supply system that integrates grain, economy and feed, combining agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fisheries, and simultaneously developing plant, animal and microbes, formulating implementation plans in different fields; systematically planning to promote the development of rural industries, and increasing financial investment , strengthen scientific and technological support, improve financial services, and accelerate the construction of advantageous and characteristic industrial clusters, national modern agricultural industrial parks, and strong agricultural towns.

On March 16, in the Green Energy Modern Agriculture Demonstration Park in Dinghu Town, Anyi County, Nanchang City, the staff were fertilizing the seedling fields.

Give full play to the strength of talents and technology

“We are now promoting rural revitalization, and we need a large number of talents and high-quality labor.” When General Secretary Xi Jinping participated in the deliberation of the Jiangsu delegation, after listening to representative Wei Qiao’s introduction of his experience of rooting in the countryside and serving agriculture, he pointed out earnestly that our young people , intellectuals, but also two-way flow. On the one hand, they become new citizens in the process of urbanization; on the other hand, there is a great demand for talents in rural areas. Comrades like Wei Qiao go to the countryside, very good! In this regard, the state should have some guidance and some policy support.

“Technology and talents are the key to building a strong agricultural country, and they are also urgently needed for rural development.” Li Baoju, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a researcher at the Vegetable and Flower Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, recently led a vegetable disease prevention and control innovation team to discuss how to promote scientific and technological achievements. Good farmer training. They will strengthen the intelligent monitoring and early warning equipment of diseases and insect pests, and the application research and development of biological pesticides with independent intellectual property rights, continue to hold “vegetable disease microscope diagnosis training”, use the combination of online and offline methods, hold training courses in rural middle and large sheds, and train grassroots hands-on Practical plant protection talents.

It is understood that focusing on strengthening the construction of rural talent teams, my country will implement a talent support plan for rural revitalization this year, organize and guide talents in the fields of education, health, science and technology, and culture to serve at the grassroots level, implement a high-quality farmer training plan, and develop rural entrepreneurial leaders. Actions should be taken to improve the incentive mechanism for urban professional and technical personnel to serve the countryside on a regular basis.

Science and technology is an important fulcrum for accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural country.

“During the two sessions of the country this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the need to strengthen the two-wheel drive of science and technology and reform, and our confidence has doubled.” said Yan Xinjian, R&D director of Cherry Valley Breeding Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Capital Agriculture.

my country is an important consumer and producer of duck meat in the world. Capital Agricultural Co., Ltd. continues to promote the upgrading of high-quality seed sources, and through the combination of advanced breeding technology and broad market, the accuracy of breeding has been continuously improved. “We will actively play the role of enterprises in the revitalization of the seed industry, and continue to meet people’s needs for a better life.” Yan Xinjian said.

Keep an eye on the frontiers of world agricultural science and technology and vigorously improve the level of my country’s agricultural science and technology. At present, relevant departments are accelerating the promotion of key agricultural technology research, accelerating the research and development of advanced agricultural machinery, solidly promoting the national breeding joint research and livestock and poultry genetic improvement plans, and continuously promoting green agriculture. development, laying a solid foundation for promoting agricultural modernization and accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural country.