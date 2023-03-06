From Barranquilla, attorney Margarita Cabello confirmed that Minister Alfonso Prada will be linked to an investigation into the events that occurred last week in Caguan, where several peasants kidnapped police officers as part of a day of protests.

The concept of “humanitarian fence” would be the starting point for which Prada is now under the magnifying glass of the control entity:

“Regarding the humanitarian siege, we ordered an opening (investigation) against Minister Prada and the connection of other public servants is being studied. We are going to verify everything,” said the official.

The Minister of the Interior assured in previous hours that a kidnapping was not carried out but that it was a humanitarian siege of the policemen who were being held by the community, this was justified because the security of the uniformed men would be guarded.

After this, in negotiations with the community, the police officers who were being held were released. The uniformed men were handed over to a military zone near the place of detention. after speaking with the peasantry.

Prada assured that six points were agreed to reach the conclusion of the negotiations, among which are the construction of roads, training in agriculture for the locals who are dedicated to these works focused on environmentally sustainable issues.

The Government promised to review the agreements that had previously been made in the region regarding health and infrastructure. The protection of national natural parks is one of the points in the conversations due to the misuse of land that is maintained in many areas.

The mixed human rights commission is a commission created in the midst of the talks in order to guarantee the rights of the community and to advance all requests under due process in order to avoid excesses in the territory.