Source Title: Guarding the “Tip of the Tongue Safety” Strictly Investigating Shortages and Less Twos Market Supervision Departments Protect Festival Food Safety at the Source

The Spring Festival is coming. In order to make consumers spend a peaceful and comfortable traditional festival, the market supervision department has played a “combined punch” to carry out market inspections in an all-round way to help consumption recover, ensure the safety and stability of the market order, and let the masses buy with peace of mind. Don’t worry. Guarding “Safety on the Tip of the Tongue” Before the festival, the Chaoyang District Market Supervision Bureau has intensified the supervision and inspection of food business units such as New Year’s Eve dinner companies, supermarkets, markets, etc., guiding enterprises to prepare for New Year’s Eve dinner and standardizing the language of promotional advertisements. At the Jiayi Plaza store of Quanjude Roast Duck Restaurant, law enforcement officers focused on inspections of back kitchen operations, tableware decontamination, and food sample retention. Zheng Fei, deputy chief of the Catering Supervision and Management Section of Chaoyang District Market Supervision Bureau, said that on the eve of the festival, we will focus on increasing inspections of companies that serve New Year’s Eve dinners, guide companies to strengthen purchase inspections, and prepare for New Year’s Eve dinners in advance to prevent food safety risks . “During the festival, we will ensure that sufficient law enforcement forces are on duty, strictly investigate and deal with illegal activities such as operating expired, spoiled, counterfeit and shoddy food in accordance with the law, severely crack down on violations of laws and regulations that do not meet food safety standards, and open channels for complaints and reports. Deal with consumer demands in a timely manner,” said Zhao Daqing, deputy director of the Zuojiazhuang Market Office of Chaoyang District Market Supervision Bureau. Market supervision departments in various districts have taken multiple measures to strengthen food inspections. Over the past few days, the Haidian District Market Supervision Bureau has made every effort to ensure food safety during the festival in light of the characteristics of the jurisdiction and the recent prominent problems in the food distribution field. Food types with large sales volume and high risk are taken as the focus of random inspections for rapid inspection. For individual merchants with problems, law enforcement officers have ordered rectification on the spot, requiring them to remove unqualified products from the shelves, and conduct further investigation and handling in accordance with laws and regulations. Strictly investigate illegal behaviors such as lack of weight and lack of weight Have the measuring instruments used for settlement passed the measurement verification and are within the validity period of the verification? Is the merchant using measuring instruments to deceive consumers? Are new or remodeled farmers markets equipped with and using fair scales? In order to avoid illegal measurement activities that harm consumers, such as lack of weight, use of cheating scales, etc., the Dongcheng District Market Supervision Bureau conducted a survey on 351 shopping malls, supermarkets, farmers’ markets, restaurants, gas stations, and glasses manufacturing places before the festival. Measuring special law enforcement inspection, inspecting 509 sets (pieces) of measuring instruments. After inspection, the measuring instruments used by all business operators are within the validity period of the verification, fair scales have been set up in supermarkets and bazaars and management is standardized, and the net content of pre-packaged products complies with national regulations, and no use of non-statutory units of measurement has been found. . The law enforcement officers of the Shijingshan District Market Supervision Bureau also carried out measurement supervision and law enforcement inspections in areas related to people’s livelihood. Mainly conduct random spot checks on gas stations and convenience vegetable markets, focusing on inspections of the mandatory verification and use of measuring instruments for on-site weighing and trade settlement in convenience markets. At the same time, it was checked whether the metering certificate of the fuel dispenser at the gas station was within the validity period, whether the lead seals of various parts of the fuel dispenser were intact, and whether there were acts of stealing the main board and metering chip of the metering device. "Judging from this inspection, the metering environment of gas stations and convenience markets in the jurisdiction is in good order, and no illegal acts such as lack of weight or lack of weight have been found." The relevant person in charge of the Shijingshan District Market Supervision Bureau said. Protect the people's "vegetable basket" "Vegetable baskets", "rice bags" and "meat dishes" are the most concerned issues of the citizens. In order to protect the “vegetable basket” of the people, the Haidian District Market Supervision Bureau recently carried out special pre-holiday random inspections on the Jinxiu Dadi Wholesale Market. Law enforcement officers use the method of “random spot checks and key inspections” to conduct key inspections on whether the storage conditions of food sold by merchants in the market meet the requirements, whether the environmental disinfection safety measures are in place, and whether the system of requesting certificates and tickets is in place. At the same time, the staff of the food safety inspection agency carried out random sampling inspections on seasonal foods. A total of 25 batches of food samples were sampled this time, and no relevant problems were found. The Haidian District Market Supervision Bureau issued the “Notice on Optimizing Epidemic Prevention Measures for Imported Cold Chain Food” and key work reminders during the festival to business entities such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and fresh food e-commerce, urging operators to strictly implement the main responsibility of food safety, Timely discovery and elimination of potential safety hazards. At the same time, the Fengtai District Market Supervision Bureau has also stepped up the supervision and inspection of the festival market, and carefully investigated hidden risks. Focus on inspections of meat production and processing enterprises, small workshops for pastries and stewed meat, fresh fruit stores, frozen food wholesale units, and comprehensive farmers’ markets, check the purchase ledger records, and check the implementation of the certificate and ticket system. “During the festival, we pay close attention to changes in market prices, strengthen law enforcement and inspections, and help the market to maintain supply and stabilize prices. We conduct supervision around key areas such as grain, oil, meat, poultry, eggs, milk and vegetables, and festival specialty consumer goods, and strictly investigate and deal with price gouging and collusion. , Failure to clearly mark the price according to the regulations and other violations of laws and regulations.” The law enforcement officer of Fengtai Street Market said. The reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Market Supervision Bureau that during the festival, the city will strengthen the overall planning and scheduling of "handling upon complaints" in the field of market supervision and the protection of consumer rights and interests, and smooth channels for complaints and reports to ensure that appeals are handled during the festival. strength to ensure that appeals are handled in a timely and efficient manner. At the same time, focusing on the hot spots of festival consumption such as purchase of new year's goods, dining, online shopping, housekeeping cleaning, prepaid consumption and related consumption rights protection issues, consumers are reminded to consume scientifically, rationally and greenly, and pay attention to consumption safety.

