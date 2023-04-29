Rafael Manjarrez elected Vice President of the Latin American and Caribbean Committee

Rafael Manjarrez, renowned singer-songwriter and President of the Society of Authors and Composers of Colombia, SAYCO has been elected Vice President of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers, CISAC during the Latin American and Caribbean Committee held on the 26th and 27th of April in Rio de Janeiro, an achievement also for Colombia that highlights the work of the Society within the collective management organizations in the world.

More than 40 collective management societies met during this meeting to discuss issues such as the remuneration of audiovisual authors, music streaming and Buyout contracts, likewise, a review of the individual situation of the attending countries was carried out, facing the advances of societies towards the effectiveness of copyright management.

At SAYCO we continue training to provide our partners with the best quality in Copyright management, expressed the recently elected Vice President of CISAC and current President of SAYCO, Rafael Manjarrez, who stated that “the Society seeks to be at the forefront of new technologies and their relationship with musical works”.

