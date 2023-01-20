EDITORIAL / THE PYLON.

The Society of Authors and Composers of Colombia –SAYCO– chose as new president of the entity, to the composer and lawyer Rafael Manjarrez Mendozadecision taken unanimously during the first session of the year of the Board of Directors held at the Valledupar Regional headquarters.

“The commitment and work in favor of copyright and the well-being of their fellow authors and composers” they make him creditor to this election. It should be remembered that currently the teacher Manjarrez, as a member of the Board of Directors, held the position of Vice President of the company.

“It is an honor for me that the Board of Directors has chosen me in this position that I assume with all responsibility and great commitment; to always strive for the safeguarding of the rights of authors and composers of our country and the world”said Rafael Manjarrez.

He added that: “Let this be the moment to recognize all the impulse that the teacher Rita Fernández has given to society in the presidency; I fully trust in continuing with that legacy to continue magnifying our culture, Colombian folklore and the contribution that our authors and composers make every day”.

Manjarrez is also an executive member of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers, CISACan organization dedicated to protect and promote the interests and rights of creators worldwide.

“Rafa has earned the affection not only of the inhabitants of his region but of all Colombians for being a standard bearer in the copyright protection. Today, he assumes this designation with great responsibility and gratitude, as he assured in the council session”says a statement from Sayco.

During the council session he was also elected as vice president, the teacher Gyentino Hiparco Pena, pioneering singer-songwriter from Tolima of the so-called ‘Nueva Ola’ who with hits such as ‘Someone sang a song’, in the voice of Billy Pontoni and ‘Por amarte tanto’, among many others, helped to mark an entire era and a generation. Within his important activity in society, he has stood out for defending and preserving respect for the copyrights of his colleagues; commitment that places him today as member of the board of directors.

Rafael Manjarrez, a native of the Jagua del Pilar in La Guajirais one of the greatest cultivators of Vallenato music.

His compositions have been recorded by almost all vallenato groups such as the Binomio de Oro, Jorge Oñate, Los Betos, Diomedes Díaz, Los Hermanos Zuleta, Iván Villazón and Otto Serge, among many others.

Between his most emblematic songs stand out: ‘Benditos versos’, ‘Velitas prendidas’, ‘Mi dije de amor’, the romantic classic ‘Señora’ and his magnum opus ‘Ausencia sentimental’, winner in the Unpublished Song category at the Vallenato Festival of 1986 and that, later, was elevated to the honor of being declared the official anthem of the Festival.

In his legal profession, he also works as Notary First from the city of Santa Marta.

Sayco’s new president promised to improve the partner benefits and its main edge the collection that constitutes the main aim entrusted by the associate to the board of directors.