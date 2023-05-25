Raid because of right-wing Whatsapp group: Thuringian is the main suspect

An apartment in Brotterode-Trusetal in the Schmalkalden-Meiningen district was also searched on Wednesday because of a chat group with partly right-wing extremist content. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the State Criminal Police Office.

More than 70 people from all over Germany should be part of this Whatsapp group. Some of them should, among other things Pictures with swastikas shared and made anti-Semitic comments.

Flags of unconstitutional organizations shared