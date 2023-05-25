Home » Raid because of right-wing Whatsapp group: Thuringian is the main suspect
News

Raid because of right-wing Whatsapp group: Thuringian is the main suspect

by admin
Raid because of right-wing Whatsapp group: Thuringian is the main suspect

An apartment in Brotterode-Trusetal in the Schmalkalden-Meiningen district was also searched on Wednesday because of a chat group with partly right-wing extremist content. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the State Criminal Police Office.

More than 70 people from all over Germany should be part of this Whatsapp group. Some of them should, among other things Pictures with swastikas shared and made anti-Semitic comments.

Flags of unconstitutional organizations shared

The Mecklenburg-Western Pomeranian State Criminal Police Office announced that they were being investigated for possible incitement to hatred, the approval of criminal offenses and the use of signs of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations as well as violations of the weapons law.

See also  Wen Yi Lianhong, a current political figure of the Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission, went deep into the front line to preach the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the party Chapter-People's Government of Jiangxi Province

You may also like

Zhao Bentang, Chinese Ambassador to Portugal, visited the...

DeSantis vs. Trump – A dirty duel for...

Moreno’s cousin’s party backs Álvaro Noboa for the...

Silvestre Dangond boasted the graduation of Luis José,...

The term “Emmentaler” cannot be protected as a...

Andrea Bucaram and Verónica Saltos, confronted by a...

They take measures against threats in Buenaventura

Liu Weihua: Improving the quality of sewage treatment...

Jimmy Toledo, with a view to leading the...

Tonight the gradual restoration of gas service in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy