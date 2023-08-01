Raja and Al-Wahda to the quarter-finals, and Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to his first victory

Electronic flag – Rabat

The fourth group cards were decided in the quarter-finals of the King Salman Cup for the Champions Clubs held in Saudi Arabia, after the Emirati unit and the Moroccan Raja Athletic Club, the champion of the last edition, achieved their second successive victory at the expense of the Algerian youth Belouizdad 2-1 and the Kuwaiti Kuwait 2-0, today, Monday, in the second round at the stadium. Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz City in Abha.

The Argentines, Facundo Daniel (44) and Christian Guanca (61), scored the goals of Al Wahda, Ayman Bougherra (84) scored the Belouizdad goal in the first match, and Hussein Rahimi (52) and Mohamed Zuraida (63) in the second.

Al-Raja, the winner in the first round over Shabab Belouizdad 2-1, topped the group with six points and a goal difference in front of Al-Wehda, the opening winner over Kuwait 2-1.

The last match will be between Al-Raja and Al-Wehda on Thursday, in order to determine the group champion.

In the third group, at the King Fahd Sports City stadium in Hawiyah, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo led his team to victory for the first time and came at the expense of the Tunisian Monastir Union 4-1, so that the latter received four goals for the second match in succession after losing to the Egyptian Zamalek.

Al-Nassr started his career with a goalless draw with his compatriot Al-Shabab.

Similar to Al-Nasr, his compatriot Al-Shabab achieved their first victory and came at the expense of Zamalek 1-0.

Al-Shabab owes its victory to Argentine Ever Banega, who scored the match’s only goal from a penalty kick (44), inflicting the Egyptian team’s first defeat after defeating Al-Ittihad Monastir by 4-0 in the first round.

Al-Nasr and Al-Shabab raised their scores to 4 points, with the first leading on goal difference, while Zamalek’s balance was frozen at three points before its expected confrontation in the final round with Al-Nasr Thursday, while Al-Shabab plays with Al-Ittihad Monastir.

