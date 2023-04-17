Ramadan Hadith: (Episode Five) ((They call upon their Lord in fear and hope))

Mohamed Sharky

Those who come to the book of God Almighty, which is his table of delicious dishes in this holy month, makes them interact with it in interactions that differ from one to the other according to the nature of their turn to it, comprehension, understanding, contemplation, manners, integrity, and commitment.

It is known that by accompanying the wise remembrance at all times and times, the companions are distributed in an emotional binary based on fear and greed as God Almighty called them, and greed is in reality hope, because the greedy necessarily hopes for something from whom he covets.

Such emotional dualism is what God Almighty distinguished the elite of His creation from His honorable Prophets and Messengers, may blessings and peace be upon them all, as stated in His saying, may He be exalted, in the context of speaking about them: ((Indeed, they used to hasten to do good deeds, and they called upon Us with hope and fear, and they were humble towards Us.)) And since God Almighty made His honorable Prophets and Messengers, who are infallible, as role models for the rest of His creation to follow, following them in their attributes does not mean realizing their desires in them, because realizing that is more distant, rather it is dear to attainment, and all that is realized by following their example is trying to follow in their footsteps, not being traced. How many people follow the example of the shoe after the shoe, and few are those who follow in the footsteps of that elite, who were inspired by God Almighty to follow well, and bestowed upon them this blessing, and these are the ones whom God Almighty described as their own emotional second in His saying: ((Only those who believe in Our signs are those who, when they are reminded of them, fall down in prostration and glorify the praise of their Lord, and they are not arrogant. Their sides forsake their beds, they call on their Lord in fear and hope, and they spend out of what We have provided for them.)) And this emotional duality, which is based on fear and greed, is the ultimate goal that the generality of believers aspire to.

In talking about the fear and desire of the elite of His creation among His honorable Prophets and Messengers, peace be upon them, God Almighty presented the talk about their haste in doing good deeds, and in this haste there is a great deal of desire to do those good deeds with their abundance at the same time, and the condition of that elite was that they combined haste in doing good deeds. Those good things, and between the supplication of their Lord is a supplication that reflects their fear of Him, and their desire to turn to Him.

As for the hadeeth about the fear and greed of His faithful servants, He gave priority to their prostration and glorification of His praise, which is what makes their south avoid sleeping with them for fear of their Lord and hope for His pardon, His forgiveness, and His mercy, and for what He promised them of His bounty in the Hereafter. After they experience a sense of humility when they are reminded of the signs of their Lord, which is what makes them prostrate and glorify Him with His praise, just as they experience a feeling of fear and a feeling of greed, which is a desire for pardon and forgiveness, and a desire for lasting bliss as well. Other than that, by spending, and yet there is a difference between the rushing of the elite of creation to good deeds, and the spending of the submissive among the general believers, because what drives these people to spend is fear and greed, so that they may be safe from their fear by pleading to their Creator, while the honorable elite are among the prophets and messengers of God Almighty, They hasten to hasten to do good deeds because of their knowledge of the greatness of their Creator, a knowledge that required them to fear Him and to desire His pleasure, which is the rank of the pure above the rank of fear and greed.

And everyone who turns to the book of God Almighty or to his table, as we have mentioned in previous hadiths from this series of Ramadan hadiths, will inevitably live the emotional duality that is based on fear and greed, provided that he pays in return for that as determined by God Almighty, which is his belief in the signs of God Almighty. He is glorified when he remembers it or is reminded of it, and it is faith that inevitably increases with the turnout on the Holy Qur’an until it reaches its owner to the point of falling down prostrating and praising his Lord, turning away from his resting place, and spending generously from what He has provided Him, Glory be to Him.

And if this is supposed to happen with every turnout to the book of God Almighty on all nights, then it is more likely that it happens on the nights of the holy month of fasting. And whoever does not find anything of this that God Almighty described His faithful servants in this circumstance, let him hold himself accountable for negligence in dealing with the wise remembrance as God Almighty has commanded.

It is sufficient for the one standing during the nights of Ramadan to remember while he is reciting a verse from the Book of God Almighty, or he is reminded of it while he is behind the one who is leading him, and he is reciting it to him, so that he is hostage to fear of his Creator and a hostage to hope for His pardon, forgiveness, grace, and blessing upon Him in the Hereafter, especially if that is The verse is from what the Creator, may He be glorified and exalted, feared His creation from His punishment, or from what made them covet His mercy, pardon, and forgiveness.

As for the one whom these verses pass through, and he is standing without any fear or greed moving in him, then he has nothing but to stay awake, as stated in the hadith of the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, in which he said: “The Lord of the fasting person has nothing from his fasting except hunger, and the Lord of the standing person has nothing from his standing except staying up late.” These two people are in grave loss that cannot be compensated for unless God Almighty remedies them with His kindness, and He is the Kind, the Compassionate, the Merciful.

The one in whom fear and greed are stirred by certain verses in this holy month, while he is standing, must root them in his mind and conscience, and make them stick to him, and remain committed to their requirements for the rest of his days until he meets his Lord, may He be glorified and exalted, while he is in this state. Those who will be safe and successful on the Day of Great Terror, and that is the bounty of God He gives to whomever He wills, and God is the Possessor of great bounty.