Home News Rancher kidnapped in Pailitas was released in Norte de Santander, he was in the hands of Farc dissidents
News

Rancher kidnapped in Pailitas was released in Norte de Santander, he was in the hands of Farc dissidents

by admin
Rancher kidnapped in Pailitas was released in Norte de Santander, he was in the hands of Farc dissidents

Almost a month after being kidnapped, the rancher Gabriel Rincón Serrano, 76, who had been kidnapped in the rural area of ​​Pailitas, Cesar, was released in the last few hours.

The release occurred in the township of Guamalito, jurisdiction of El Carmen, Norte de Santander, after the family of the elderly paid their captors the sum of 300 million pesos, according to information obtained by El País Vallenato.

It should be noted that Rincón Serrano was kidnapped on December 29, 2022, when he and his relatives were traveling in a vehicle and were intercepted in the Quebrada Arroyo Hondo sector, from where they took him away in another vehicle.

Once the authorities were aware of the case, the Military Gaula assumed the investigation and with the interception of calls it was possible to find out that he was in the power of the Farc dissidents, who were asking for $3,000 million for his release, however, in the negotiation with his relatives they were left at $300 million with a commitment to give $700 million after his release.

See also  The collapse of Lebanon is the indicator of a crisis in the Arab world - Rami Khouri

You may also like

Central Meteorological Observatory: A new wave of cold...

In El Remanso the bad smells have passed

José Torres is sworn in as Secretary of...

Appreciate folk customs and go to the market,...

Paula’s funeral will be held in the United...

Maintenance of the ‘springboard of death’ road must...

​New Year’s Eve Dinner Celebrates New Year’s Popular...

The CRC will render accounts in the Bota...

Child injured by firearm impact will be referred...

John Poulos arrived in Colombia to respond to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy