Almost a month after being kidnapped, the rancher Gabriel Rincón Serrano, 76, who had been kidnapped in the rural area of ​​Pailitas, Cesar, was released in the last few hours.

The release occurred in the township of Guamalito, jurisdiction of El Carmen, Norte de Santander, after the family of the elderly paid their captors the sum of 300 million pesos, according to information obtained by El País Vallenato.

It should be noted that Rincón Serrano was kidnapped on December 29, 2022, when he and his relatives were traveling in a vehicle and were intercepted in the Quebrada Arroyo Hondo sector, from where they took him away in another vehicle.

Once the authorities were aware of the case, the Military Gaula assumed the investigation and with the interception of calls it was possible to find out that he was in the power of the Farc dissidents, who were asking for $3,000 million for his release, however, in the negotiation with his relatives they were left at $300 million with a commitment to give $700 million after his release.

