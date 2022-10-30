Immediate seizure and confiscation of the vehicles and all the material used. The measure that Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi intends to bring to the Council of Ministers tomorrow to immediately stop raves like the one in Modena, which this morning gave the order to evacuate, revolves around this measure.

“New and more effective tools for prevention and intervention”, defines the Interior Ministry in announcing the new provisions, while the prefect of Modena and the chief of police Giannini have been asked to stop the rally in progress since the night in Emilia Romagna.

The seizure and confiscation of cars, buses, trucks used to bring thousands of people to the raves and all the material used would cause substantial economic damage to the participants and organizers of the raves who would be simultaneously denounced and prosecuted and – according to Piantedosi – would be a powerful deterrent against the organization of these events against which the new interior minister announces zero tolerance.

The center-right, in recent months, had strongly criticized the attitude of the former Minister of the Interior Lamorgese towards the organizers at other rave parties, such as the one in Viterbo, in which there were also some victims.