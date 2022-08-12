These elections begin with the right attacking the Quirinale speaking of Mattarella’s resignation ». Enrico Letta interviewed by the director of The print, Massimo Giannini in the transmission “30 minutes to the maximum”, starts from the Cavaliere. Indeed, he goes so far as to say that «Berlusconi said what he meant», because in January he was the candidate for the Quirinal for the center-right. He speaks little but today he talks about the Colle …. It is a clear self-candidature. ». And he adds: «Berlusconi’s clarification seems to me to be absolutely a confirmation of what he said. He clearly said “Mattarella you have to go”. The message is clear ».

For the secretary of the Democratic Party, the center-right aims (it has already done so with Mario Draghi) “to weaken the two figures – Draghi and Mattarella ndr – more authoritative, more esteemed abroad ». Hence the idea, the project “which is part of their program and which Berlusconi has today made his name, to change the Constitution and get to presidentialism.” In short, the goal, the end, the strategy of the center-right marks Enrico Letta, “is to smash the system”. And in essence, the Dems will work – insists Letta – against this project because «our Constitution is made up of many counterweights, necessary intermediate bodies. Bolsonaro, Orban, Trump all give the same message, that of the strong man, who is radically opposed to our Constitution. I prefer the Italian system to the French one. There they regularly have social upheavals that politics has difficulty representing, with us Parliament plays that role. The yellow vests entered parliament with us ».

It is clear, then, says Enrico Letta interviewed by Massimo Giannini on the site Lastampa.it – ​​”that there is a very strong concern linked not only to the past, we do not conduct an electoral campaign on fascism, but for the values ​​of that party which are linked today. In Europe, Meloni’s reports are based on four interlocutors: Orban, the Polish Pis, Vox and Le Pen ». Then, on the joke of the “face powder” against Meloni, he apologized and re-launched: “This electoral campaign will reserve us some surprises, I am convinced that as the days pass the center-right will reveal all its contradictions”.

Then he sets out the three major issues of the Democratic Party: the environmental one, the social issue, the precariousness, the reduction of taxes, and obviously the issue of rights. “On the subject of rights, our country is behind – Letta says – and we want to keep it going”. And she attacks on Flat TX, it is possible, «a billionaire proposes that he pay the same amount as a teacher. But does it seem possible? They won’t. Not only because it costs a lot but because it is unconstitutional ». But what then is the recipe for the Democratic Party? “An extra month’s salary. The only way to cover the flat tax would be to close public services, like making equal shares between unequal, as Don Milani said. It is an unconstitutional shame ».

Then the agreements and alliances. Massimo Giannini asks, and how did it go with Calenda? “Renzi and Calenda have a certain habit of cheating on others.” And is the relationship with the M5s closed? «Yes, for these elections it seems to me that we are now there. The electoral campaign will reserve surprises but not on this ». Then the Di Maio knot: “We have not embarked Di Maio – explains the secretary of the Democratic Party – we have made an alliance with different parties and each is a candidate with his lists”. We aim to be “the first party in Italy”, marks the number one of the Nazarene.