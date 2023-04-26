Recruitments from GPS support 2023/24: no mobility for three school years, even with 104. Special restrictive bond

The aspirants, who will eventually be hired in the a.s. 2023/24 from the first band of GPS support, will be bound for three school years in the recruitment school.

PA Decree

The decree law n. 44/2023 (PA decree), published in the Official Gazette on 22 April last, presents some measures relating to schools, including the extraordinary procedure for recruitment from GPS first level support and related additional lists only for the 2023/24 academic year.

Recruitments by GPS support and additional directories

It is article 5, paragraphs 5 and following, of the aforementioned decree that provides for the extraordinary recruitment procedure in question.

Here’s how it will play out:

it will assume, only for the 2023/24 year, first level GPS support and related additional lists (which candidates who complete their specialization by 30 June 2023 can join), if there are still vacant and available posts after the ordinary entry into the role (from GaE and GM, as well as via Call Veloce);

(which candidates who complete their specialization by 30 June 2023 can join), (from GaE and GM, as well as via Call Veloce); recruitment will be on a temporary basis (as of 08/31) in the province in which the aspirants are fully included in the first bracket of the GPS or in the additional lists;

(as of 08/31) in the province in which the aspirants are fully included in the first bracket of the GPS or in the additional lists; so far as following the scrolling of the GPS and the aforementioned additional lists, there are still vacant and available places left, a quick call will be made (on the basis of which the interested applicants will be able to apply for employment in a province other than that pertaining to the GPS in which they are registered);

following the scrolling of the GPS and the aforementioned additional lists, (on the basis of which the interested applicants will be able to apply for employment in a province other than that pertaining to the GPS in which they are registered); during the fixed-term contract the interested parties carry out the year of training and probation referred to in article 13/1 of Legislative Decree 59/2019;

the interested parties carry out the referred to in article 13/1 of Legislative Decree 59/2019; in addition to what is foreseen for the trial year, the interested parties carry out, before the Evaluation Committee, a simulated lesson (in this case, the Committee is supplemented by an external member, identified by the manager in charge of the USR among school managers, administrative managers and technical managers);

(in this case, the Committee is supplemented by an external member, identified by the manager in charge of the USR among school managers, administrative managers and technical managers); once the trial year and simulated lesson have been passed, the interested parties are hired on a permanent basis and confirmed in the rolewith legal effect from the start date of the service with a fixed-term contract (therefore from the start date of the service from the 2023/24 academic year), in the same educational institution where they served on a fixed-term basis.

It is specified that:

and decree from me will discipline the mode Of attribution of the time contract determined from GPS/additional lists and le mode Of unfolding of the foreseen prove (simulated lesson and tests year of training and test);

from me the Of of the from GPS/additional lists and le Of of the foreseen (simulated lesson and tests year of training and test); teachers, in possession of a specialization title on support obtained abroad and still awaiting recognition (which will be included in a special additional list to the first band of the same rankings, until the actual recognition of the title), do not participate in the aforementioned procedure. The same, however, can be placed in the rolein the province of the belonging ranking, starting from the school year following the date of effective recognition of the aforementioned qualification, with priority over any other recruitment procedure envisaged for the same year, if they are, in the 2023/2024 school year, usefully placed in the rankings for support posts for the purpose of awarding the aforementioned contracts [in pratica, l’assunzione in ruolo (l’a.s. successivo al riconoscimento del titolo) è subordinata alla posizione che avrebbero occupato nel 2023/24, se fossero stati inseriti a pieno titolo nelle GPS/elenchi aggiuntivi alla prima fascia e non nell’apposito elenco summenzionato: se in posizione utile, saranno immessi in ruolo; viceversa, non lo saranno].

Three-year bond

For teachers, who will be hired through the procedure described above, the constraint of three-year stay in the school for fixed-term employment, as we read in paragraph 10 art. 5 of Legislative Decree 44/2023:

Starting from the 2023/2024 school year, teachers who are appointed on a fixed-term basis pursuant to of paragraphs 5 and 6, may request the transfer, temporary assignment or use in another educational institution or hold fixed-term teaching positions in another position or class of competition only after three school years of effective service in the educational institution where they have completed the annual training and testing process referred to in paragraphs 7 and 8, without prejudice to situations of redundancy or redundancy.

So:

teachers hired by GPS first level support and additional lists are required to carry out three years of effective service in the school on fixed-term contracts;

during the three aforementioned years, the interested parties cannot submit an application for transfer, temporary assignment and use (both provincial and interprovincial; the provision, in fact, makes no difference), as well as accepting assignments of substitute as of 06/30 and 06/31 08 in another role or competition class;

the bond starts from the a.s. of fixed-term employment 2023/24 or later if it concerns applicants with a foreign qualification identified following recognition

the restriction does not apply in cases of redundancy or redundancy.

We emphasize that the above provision provides that interested parties cannot submit an application for transfer, provisional assignment and use during the three years of the bond, but does not mention the transfer of role/chair, which can be requested (pursuant to CCNI 2022/25) after passing the probationary year and if in possession of the qualification for the required level of education/competition class (therefore from the second year of employment). Will it be an oversight?

Finally, we point out that the three-year constraint also applies to teachers who are beneficiaries of law 104/92, unlike what happens for all the other recruitment procedures, which we have talked about in this article

All the news of the PA decree are included in

N.B. The text of the decree n. 44/2023 was published in the Official Gazette on 22 April. Now the process for the transformation into law begins within 60 days, during which changes can be made.