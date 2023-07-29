Reinforcing the Niche Plasticizing Plant Targets the “New Three” Market in Mainland China

In the past, the mainland’s foreign trade mostly relied on the “old three” clothing, furniture, and home appliances as the main driving force for the sprint; however, following the trend of global energy transformation and layout, electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar batteries have sprung up to become the “new three.” In response to the test of the slowdown in the recovery of traditional consumer demand, the plastic chemical plant aims at the “three new” application markets in mainland China and strengthens its operating niche; including Formosa Plastics, Nanya, Formica, and Taiju, Yaju, and Liancheng’s PVC, PP, and EVA , Copper foil and other investment layouts are steadily advancing, and operations are being strengthened.

According to manufacturers, the growth rate of mainland new energy vehicle exports is leading. Driven by the strong demand in foreign electric vehicles and energy storage markets, the export of lithium batteries is also booming; the export growth rate of lithium batteries in the first quarter was 94.3%; the export of solar batteries exceeded 90 billion Yuan, an increase of 23.6%.

As the mainland continues to expand domestic demand, green energy policies, and plans to accelerate the construction of charging infrastructure, build charging infrastructure moderately ahead of schedule, support new energy vehicles to the countryside and revitalize the countryside, the long-term development is stable and optimistic.

In addition to the deployment of Formosa Plastics’ EVA production capacity of 340,000 tons on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, high fluidity and high rigidity PP (used in automotive materials), Formosa Plastics Mitsui Fine Chemicals mainland Ningbo lithium battery electrolyte products, the main sales of electric vehicles and electric bus battery factories, No. The expansion of the third phase of 15,000 tons was completed, with a total production capacity of 20,000 tons.

High-frequency high-speed transmission and the trend of automotive electronics have catalyzed the growth of demand for Netcom and automotive electronics. The operation of Nanya’s copper foil substrates, copper foil, epoxy resin and other electronic materials continues to pick up. The first phase of Taiwan Shulin ABF carrier board and the mainland Kunshan ABF carrier board expansion were completed and put into production in January, with a total annual output value of nearly 8.1 billion yuan; the second phase of Shulin ABF carrier board expansion is expected to be completed and put into production in January next year, supporting the accelerated market grab.

In addition, Formosa Composite Materials Center develops special-grade PP (for automotive materials), high-value PS/ABS (for home appliances, 3C, and automotive materials) products. Among them, plastic automotive applications entered the Taiwan supply chain of global automotive leader TOYOTA, and PP materials passed the certification of Guorui Automobile, becoming the first non-Japanese PP material supplier in Taiwan, which will help expand the layout of PP high-end applications.

further reading

Quotes rise, sound plasticizing stocks eat up

The double effect of cost and demand increase helps the plasticizing market to rise

Lu expands domestic demand and the performance of plasticizing stocks dances

The post Strengthening Niche Plasticizing Plant Targets the “New Three” Market in Mainland China appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

