Reinhardt remains medical president with a narrow result

Reinhardt criticized that many politicians still fail to appreciate the scope of the problems in the healthcare system. Above all, the shortage of skilled workers threatens the security of supply. “The solution approaches that are sometimes being discussed in politics are adventurous to the point of absurd.” Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) must ensure, for example, in the planned hospital reform, “that doctors in clinics are given sufficient time and resources without economic specifications and cost pressure able to treat their patients with the possibility of empathetic attention«, he demanded.