San Martino Canavese. The Alpine Rescue teams of Valle Orco and Valle Soana, with the support of that of Ivrea, the entire XII Canavese Delegation, are looking for a mushroom hunter who has disappeared in the San Martino area and has not returned to his home. Rescuers are assisted by two dog units. The searches went on all night, until 6.30 in the morning, and resumed at 8 today, Wednesday morning. For now, there are no developments on the outcome of the research.