An exhibition that does not want to celebrate a figure from the past. But a man whose testimony is still alive today. In particular in all those who continue to find inspiration for their own life. One hundred years after the birth of the Servant of God don Luigi Giussanion the occasion of the Rimini 2022 Meeting, the Fraternity of Communion and Liberation has prepared a large 3D virtual exhibition accessible at the address mostra.luigigiussani.org. And which, by offering unpublished audio and video contents, allows us to introduce to the historical and educational figure of the founder of Communion and Liberation.

Audio, video, photos of a lifetime

October 15, 1922 is the date of birth of Giussani, who later became a teacher of moral theology at the Cattolica in Milan as well as a point of reference for Catholic education and witness in Italy in the second half of the twentieth century. In the event that takes place in Rimini until 25 August at Fiera Nuova, the “in presence” exhibition (organized by the Meeting Foundation for friendship among peoples) is available, taken from the virtual one already online: it is possible to know the figure of Don Giussani alternating reflections and comments on his person with moments of direct listening to audio and video passages – some unpublished – taken from his interventions and speeches. Photographs and images document episodes and settings in his life.

Traveling with the Servant of God

Giussani felt the need to bear witness to Christ through the education of young people, the passion for culture and the openness of the Church to authors and works hitherto kept “away” from the “rigid” schematism of certain Catholic realities of the 1960s. . “His testimony – says Davide Prosperi, president of the Fraternity of Communion and Liberation, in the video that opens the path – is not relegated to the past but is entrusted to all those who continue to find inspiration for their own life. […] Who is Fr Giussani for you today? This is where the journey begins “.

“Christ passes through me, through you …”

In the 3D exhibition it will be possible to retrace the anthology of testimonies sent from all over the world to celebrate the centenary of the birth of the Servant of God, a native of Brianza, starting from the first person voice of Fr Giussani himself: as when he reminded his young people that ‘Him [Cristo] it passes through me, through you, it passes through all those who give you this testimony, as it passed from Simon, Andrew and John, to his wife and mother […] It has entered the second century. It was communicated to others in the second century, then in the third century, then gradually in history up to my mother. My mother told me. This is the terrible, divine concreteness: outside of here there is no Christianity ‘”.

“I believe in what I say”

“Why are they waiting for you?”, A journalist asked Giussani years ago in front of a crowd awaiting his arrival at the Rimini Meeting in 1983. He replied: “Because I believe in what I say”. This is what you come across at the beginning of the exhibition which can also be virtually visited in Italian, English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

Listening to Don Carrón

The story of Giussani’s story unfolds in 4 “rooms” distributed in the vast virtual offer of the catalog, at the end of which you return to the “hall” of the virtual exhibition listening to don Julian Carronpresident of the Fraternity of Communion and Liberation from 2005 to 2021, who states “What captured me by Fr Giussani […] it was the offer of a way to achieve what fascinated me “.