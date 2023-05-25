Home » Riot in Cali: ten prisoners escaped from the Siloé Police station
Riot in Cali: ten prisoners escaped from the Siloé Police station

Riot in Cali: ten prisoners escaped from the Siloé Police station

As soon as the news broke in Cali, Dozens of people came to the police station, especially the relatives of the inmates, to ask about the state of health of their loved ones. Until now, the authorities are investigating where the firearms came from and whether there was help from outside accomplices to facilitate the escape of six inmates.

According to official information from the Cali Metropolitan Police, among the people who fled were alleged criminals who were captured for the crimes of qualified and aggravated robbery, homicide, qualified and aggravated robbery with the use of minors; manufacture, use and possession of firearms; aggravated homicide and reception.

