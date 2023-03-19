This Sunday March 19 marks the International Day of the Artisan and Craftswoman, the Government of Risaralda through the Secretariat of Economic Development and Competitiveness has been strengthening the program: Artesanías de Risaralda has managed to serve more than 500 artisans and artisans, who they have been able to make their creations visible and marketed locally and nationally and in 2023 they will be part of the Moda Etnica program with the support of INNPULSA and the Mayor’s Office of Pereira.

The main purpose of this celebration is to exalt the talent, creativity and imagination of the artisans. Likewise, promote the craft work of these manual artists. In Risaralda, indigenous, Afro, peasant artisans, among others, create beautiful pieces that fall in love at first sight and that are the livelihood of thousands of families.

An artisan is a person dedicated to the manual elaboration of artisan objects, applying ingenuity and originality to the creation of pieces and objects, with the support of tools.

The elaboration of handicrafts is a process that is transmitted from generation to generation, which requires the application and improvement of techniques with certain skill and precision.