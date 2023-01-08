307 pedestrians were killed last year on Italian roads. This was revealed by the Observatory of Asaps (Association of supporters and friends of the traffic police): there are 108 women and 199 men, an average of 25 people a month. This is a preliminary estimate, which does not include deaths that occurred in hospital after some time. In 2021, 271 pedestrians were hit and killed, the year before 240. Of the 307 dead in 2022, 257 were Italian citizens and 50 foreigners. And the massacre doesn’t stop: a few days have passed since the beginning of the new year, and a new terrible accident has cost the life of a 16-year-old boy overwhelmed on the road that runs along Lake Iseo by two cars.

Over 65 most at risk – From the analysis by Asaps on the age of the deceased, it emerges that as many as 14 were under 18 years old, the youngest only 3 months old, another 15 months, the other two only 2 years old: almost all invested in the strips in the company of their parents . But it is among the over 65s that the highest number of victims is once again counted, with 116 deaths (37.7% of the total): 59 were over 80 years old, one 96, also overwhelmed on the strips. As many as 11, again in 2022, the cases of pedestrians run over and killed as they went to throw away the garbage, especially in the evening and at night. “It is confirmed – underlines the Observatory – a very high risk for older pedestrians, characterized by lower reflexes, slow movements and above all limited perception of danger, compared to a younger person”.

December the ‘black month’ – The highest number of deaths last year was recorded in December, with 40 victims, followed by January with 31: obviously the shorter days and lower visibility have a negative impact. The months with the lowest number of deaths were June, August and September with 20. Many pedestrians died in the last three months of 2022, as many as 91.

Killer distraction – In the 307 deaths of the preliminary estimate referring to 2022, it was ascertained in the immediacy of the accident that in 22 cases the investor driver was drunk and in another 10 he had taken drugs. On 42 occasions the driver fled (49 cases ascertained the previous year, 33 in 2020), leaving the victim on the ground lifeless, without providing assistance: in practice, “every 7 fatal accidents with pedestrians, one is caused by a ‘hit-and-run driver'”. Fortunately, thanks to technological investigations, enhancement of video surveillance and useful testimonies, in 80% of cases these subjects are identified by the traffic police bodies and brought to justice, with processes even faster than in the past. The number of accidents caused by distracted driving is also worrying, responsible for 25% of deaths according to Asaps findings: indiscriminate use of the mobile phone while driving is accused, especially in instant messaging and live broadcasts on social networks.

Lombardy black jersey – The regions most at risk in 2022 were Lombardy with 52 dead pedestrians (compared to 29 in 2021) and Lazio with 41 (compared to 37 in 2021), followed by Veneto with 32, Emilia Romagna with 27 , from Tuscany with 25, from Campania with 23 and from Puglia and Piedmont with 19. At the bottom of the list is Umbria with one death and Valle d’Aosta, Molise and Basilicata with no dead pedestrians. Five accidents with 2 victims, an increase compared to the two episodes in 2021. Tragic cases of husband and wife and grandparents run over and killed while accompanying their grandchildren: two investments in home garages with the car not braking correctly which overwhelmed the owners.

Admissions in code red – Over 1,200 cases, a sharp increase compared to 2021, in which the pedestrian was hospitalized in ‘red code’ in resuscitation and intensive care units, where some then died, while others were saved by doctors but reported permanent injuries, with a social cost of many millions of euros.

The vehicles – In 2022, most of the investors were driving cars, but in 52 cases it was trucks (5 pedestrians run over and killed by garbage trucks), in 15 cases motorcycles, in 6 buses (double of 2021) but also of a camper, a microcar, two bicycles and a tow truck. As many as seven deaths among workers at work on construction sites.