One of your potential superpowers is cultivating the bonds between the spiritual and physical worlds. If you develop this talent, you will facilitate the integration between eternity and your daily routine. You will create synergies between the sacred and the profane. You will understand that practical matters can be enriched by archetypal energies and epic themes. I hope that in 2023 you will devote yourself a lot to this playful work. You could also teach us non-Taurs a little more about these mysteries.