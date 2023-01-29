This is how I greeted Rosita Rosado, with joy and enthusiasm, because that was what she inspired.

I was always looking for Sergio López to accompany me in the choir: “chin chin” and we stomped the floor.

He did everything to make Rosita Rosado smile; even, even one of her guffaws. That greeting was total happiness.

She was always a good colleague. Dynamic journalist and I don’t remember seeing her angry. She was always cheerful and a person with open doors.

I always heard it on Cardenal’s news. Well driven and punctual early riser. Visionary when she created the portal El País Vallenato with Taryn Escalona and as press officer for the government of Cesar, she shone with her own light.

I feel that I am short of words to describe the greatness of Rosita Rosado. Very professional, hardworking and with a humble heart, just like Mary, her sister.

His sudden departure has been a great impact for Cesar’s journalism.

Rosita Rosado, chin chin…

By: Paul Bolaños

