Likewise, the senator declared that he is focused on continuing to lead the debates on the major reforms that are planned for this presidential term that is just beginning. “Irresponsible and delusional anyone who, having responsibilities to carry out social reforms, led by the President let himself be distracted by siren songs of early candidacies”, said the congressman.

The reasons why Roy Barreras will resign from the Senate:

The surprising announcement by Roy Barreras left Colombians questioning the reasons that the president of the Senate would have for announcing his resignation with a period of validity until July 2023.

It was recently learned that the senator has cancer, which was communicated through a report from the Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation that confirmed the diagnosis with cancer in the lower digestive tract.

Roy Barreras hopes to approve the main reforms that have been presented to the legislature before leaving, this for reasons of his cancer treatment, however, it was announced that depending on how his state of health progresses, responding to chemotherapy He could need surgery in April 2023, so in that scenario he would resign sooner.