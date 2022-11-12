Home News Salassa is looking for new managers for Soms restaurant and bar
IN SECRECY. Wanted manager for the Mutual Aid Workers’ Society. The Council of the historic institution of the country, in fact, has communicated that the position of manager of the structure, located right in front of the town hall, is vacant, and the expression of interest has been published to identify any interested parties, in fact, to take over the management. .

“The Company was founded in 1867 and from the early twentieth century the headquarters moved to the current structure which today, after more than a hundred years, carries on the tradition and values ​​of the Soms – explains the mayor of Salassa, Roberta Bianchetta- . A meeting place for members and not only where they can chat, play cards, it could be said that it is much more than a commercial activity, but a real service for the community. In recent years, a couple of managements have followed one another, the difficulties of the period have complicated their stay and, therefore, we are looking for a new manager ». The management of the Mutual Aid Workers’ Company includes the activities and premises for the bar-restaurant, any accommodation for the manager and the external dehor. Anyone interested can apply for management assignment by 25 November. For more information, to arrange any visits, you can call 340/4083135. –

