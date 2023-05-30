Home » Salvini in Molise, Abruzzo come on foot ‘by car 40’ – Abruzzo
News

Salvini in Molise, Abruzzo come on foot ‘by car 40’ – Abruzzo

by admin
Salvini in Molise, Abruzzo come on foot ‘by car 40’ – Abruzzo

From Castiglion M. Marino have crossed viaduct closed cars

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BELMONTE DEL SANNIO, MAY 30 – “We came on foot because it takes about 10 minutes, by car it takes about 40”. A group of people residing in Castiglion Messer Marino crossed the Sente viaduct on foot to meet Minister Matteo Salvini, awaited for an inspection and subsequent declarations for the reopening. The viaduct has been closed since 2018.

It is about a kilometer from the village, by car you have to take a long alternative tour. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy