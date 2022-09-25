“We died on the spot.” They are words spoken by Nazia Shaheenmother of Saman Abbasin a conversation with the other son, intercepted at the end of August 2021. It is the first time since the crime that the words of the woman emerge, who on this occasion speaks of herself and her husband, Shabar Abbas. The phone call is in the maxi folder of the trial for the murder of the eighteen-year-old Pakistani woman which will begin in February 2023 in Reggio Emilia. Process which, after investigations by the carabinieri and prosecutor Laura Galli, sees five family members of the girl accused, the fugitive parents in Pakistan, two cousins ​​and an uncle arrested between France and Spain.

Nazia Shaheen’s sentence is extrapolated from a conversation via Whatsapp on 30 August 2021. It is the boy – the minor brother of Saman, now entrusted to a protected community, ed – who calls the Pakistani user used by his parents, who fled to Pakistan on May 1st, the morning after the alleged murder of his daughter on the night between April 30th and May 1st, on which new details are emerging. Primarily the father’s “confession” – “I killed her” – emerged in another interception.

Saman’s brother is one of the key witnesses: heard in a probative incident on June 18, 2021, he accused the family of the crime, in particular he indicated his uncle Danish Hasnain as the material performer. In this phone call, the boy calls and talks to the mother of two other family members, not under investigation, who according to him would have instigated the father in organizing the murder of his sister. The young man is angry at the two – an uncle and a cousin – holding them morally responsible for Saman’s end and revealing feelings of revenge. Instead, the mother tries to calm him down by asking him to “leave them alone”.

“Those who give wrong advice, you have to do this with them,” says the boy. The mother replies: “Leave them alone, send them to the devil.” And again, the young man cites a quoted phrase of these family members “‘If she was my daughter, so was I to her’. I have not forgotten anything. I will straighten these two”. At that point the mother replies: “You don’t know about her?”, Probably referring to Saman’s behavior, “In front of you at home … we died on the spot, that’s why your father is in bed and so is the mother ( talks about herself in the third person, ed) in bed “,” Even about her it is not that you do not know, what happened when forced happened, you know it too, my son, you are not a child, you are young too and you understand all what’s this”.

And then in the following passages: “You are aware of everything,” he says to his son, “Think of all the things, the messages that you used to listen to us early in the morning, think of those messages, think and then say if your parents are wrong “. “Now I’m repenting, because I said”, replies the boy.

Among other things, according to a cousin heard by the Reggio police Emiliaan element that would have sparked the 18-year-old’s ‘death sentence’, would have been a photo of a kiss between Saman and her boyfriend, in the streets of Bologna, shared on a social by the girl. It was her underage brother who saw her and showed her to her family, unleashing their anger.