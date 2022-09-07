Home News San Giusto, after the boss’s villa was cleared, his wife and son lived there
News

San Giusto, after the boss’s villa was cleared, his wife and son lived there

by admin
San Giusto, after the boss’s villa was cleared, his wife and son lived there

Operation at the dawn of the carabinieri, it was owned by Giuseppe Fazari

SAN GIUSTO

The evacuation of a villa confiscated from organized crime in San Giusto Canavese was completed this morning by the carabinieri of the Ivrea company. It is a house once owned by Giuseppe Fazari, a leading figure in the ‘ndrangheta restaurant in San Giusto. In 2015, after the final sentence of eight years of imprisonment, the confiscation of assets was also triggered. The process ended this morning when the military cleared the building where his wife and son still lived.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Full upgrade of Tianjin night market during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

You may also like

Hacker attacks on energy companies, the point of...

Since the launch of the “Hundred Days Action”,...

School of Life – Dan Savage

“Messina Denaro on Lake Como, it is not...

Wild cat cub plays with mother in the...

Ponte, “Absurd bills: I close my bar before...

New vaccines, the Health Circular: here is who...

Cibo open source – George Monbiot

Ῥģ ˰2022ȫ˿ģд _йҾŻ

San Giorgio, overturns onto the A5 and ends...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy