Operation at the dawn of the carabinieri, it was owned by Giuseppe Fazari

SAN GIUSTO

The evacuation of a villa confiscated from organized crime in San Giusto Canavese was completed this morning by the carabinieri of the Ivrea company. It is a house once owned by Giuseppe Fazari, a leading figure in the ‘ndrangheta restaurant in San Giusto. In 2015, after the final sentence of eight years of imprisonment, the confiscation of assets was also triggered. The process ended this morning when the military cleared the building where his wife and son still lived.