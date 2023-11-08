Home » Sandwich with avocado and egg for healthy eating – a recipe by cook Ella Ivanova
News

Sandwich with avocado and egg for healthy eating – a recipe by cook Ella Ivanova

by admin
Sandwich with avocado and egg for healthy eating – a recipe by cook Ella Ivanova

Who doesn’t know how to make a sandwich? Many have probably thought about this. But sandwiches are different. It’s one thing to put a slice of cheese or a piece of sausage on bread, it’s another thing to be creative. Avocados make very tasty and filling sandwiches. Its flesh has a pleasant fresh taste. It is important that the avocado is ripe. The recipe for a wonderful sandwich with avocado and egg was shared by a celebrity Ella Ivanova, a cook from Kryvyi Rihwho previously shared how to make juicy fish patties that simply melt in your mouth.

ADVERTISEMENT

— To prevent the avocado pulp from darkening, sprinkle it with lemon juice, – advises Ella Ivanova. — Choose high-quality bread for a sandwich – fresh and fragrant.

Sandwich with avocado and boiled egg

Whole grain bread

1 avocado

Salt

Lemon juice

Pepper

1 boiled egg

Olive oil and herbs (to taste)

Put a teaspoon of avocado pulp on a slice of bread, sprinkle it with lemon juice and add a little salt. Rub an egg on top. Drizzle with olive oil. Add freshly ground pepper. Garnish with fresh herbs – for example, parsley, dill, cilantro, basil or arugula.

And delicious!

Previously, Ella Ivanova shared with “FACTS” the recipe for fried patties with potatoes.

Read also: Mushroom season is in full swing: we are preparing a delicious and aromatic soup

Photo from Ella Ivanova’s album

85

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

See also  Covid, the bulletin of Saturday 7 January: in Fvg 96 new cases and two deaths

You may also like

Large Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in...

Dental Veneers vs Dental Crowns

Russian President Putin meets with Chinese Vice Chairman...

Portugal: New elections are looming after Prime Minister...

Another test of Bayraktar TB3 has been successfully...

Rafael López Aliaga Takes a Stand After Appointment...

The government does not contemplate ending the dialogues...

The Threat of Sending National Security Cases to...

Serious robbery at a bakery: trial started in...

Aysel Tuğluk was released – Breaking news –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy