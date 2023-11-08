Sandwich with avocado and egg for healthy eating – a recipe by cook Ella Ivanova

Who doesn’t know how to make a sandwich? Many have probably thought about this. But sandwiches are different. It’s one thing to put a slice of cheese or a piece of sausage on bread, it’s another thing to be creative. Avocados make very tasty and filling sandwiches. Its flesh has a pleasant fresh taste. It is important that the avocado is ripe. The recipe for a wonderful sandwich with avocado and egg was shared by a celebrity Ella Ivanova, a cook from Kryvyi Rihwho previously shared how to make juicy fish patties that simply melt in your mouth.

— To prevent the avocado pulp from darkening, sprinkle it with lemon juice, – advises Ella Ivanova. — Choose high-quality bread for a sandwich – fresh and fragrant.

Sandwich with avocado and boiled egg Whole grain bread 1 avocado Salt Lemon juice Pepper 1 boiled egg Olive oil and herbs (to taste) Put a teaspoon of avocado pulp on a slice of bread, sprinkle it with lemon juice and add a little salt. Rub an egg on top. Drizzle with olive oil. Add freshly ground pepper. Garnish with fresh herbs – for example, parsley, dill, cilantro, basil or arugula. And delicious!

