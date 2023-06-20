Science and technology create a highland. In 2035, Changsha High-tech Zone will be basically built into a “world computing valley”

People’s Daily Online, Changsha, June 20th (Xiang Yu, intern Wang Yihan) On the 19th, the 2023 Internet Yuelu Summit “Science and Technology Create Highlands, Innovation Leads the Future” theme forum was held in Changsha. At the forum, academicians, experts, corporate guests, and leaders at all levels focused on realizing the beautiful blueprint of “three highs and four new”, deeply discussed the new path of scientific and technological innovation empowering high-quality development, and looked forward to the general trend of the times with the wisdom of all.

In the keynote speech “Opportunities and Prospects of Xiangjiang Science City”, Jiang Xiaoming, Secretary of the Party Committee, Director, and Researcher of the Science and Technology Innovation Development Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, proposed to strengthen the original innovation and scientific core of the Science City and implement the five leading industries.

“From 2018 to 2022, iFLYTEK won a total of 53 international artificial intelligence competition championships.” Fang Ming, vice president of iFLYTEK, shared the achievements of iFLYTEK in artificial intelligence industry ecology and business structure, as well as the achievements of iFLYTEK’s intelligent technology. Cases of industrial empowerment such as TV content platforms and intelligent unmanned systems.

In his keynote speech “Building the Foundation of Intelligence and Winning the Future of Digital Intelligence”, the CTO of Huawei’s China Government and Enterprise Shengteng Ecological Development Department pointed out that computing power is the “multiplier” of AI innovation capabilities, and industry data is the foundation of AI’s “vertical deep cultivation”. Teng has natively incubated and adapted more than 30 basic large-scale models, and applied them in various industries.

Tang Yue, Chairman and President of Truking Technology Co., Ltd., delivered a keynote speech “Observation and Thinking on Industrial Chain Innovation”, discussing the effective path of integrating corporate goals, industrial development, and national missions into innovative practices.

In addition, the “Changsha High-tech Zone to Create a World-Influential High-tech Park Planning Outline (2023-2035)” was released at the forum, and the development plan of Xiangjiang Science City was introduced. According to the “Planning Outline”, it will focus on building four highlands, implement ten actions, and comprehensively shape the development advantages of Changsha High-tech Zone in the new stage.

The “Planning Outline” shows that it is estimated that by 2025, it will move towards a trillion-dollar park and initially build a high-tech park with world influence; by 2035, it will basically build a “World Computing Valley” and create a national laboratory (base/branch Institutions), more than two world-class 100-billion-level “industrial aircraft carrier” companies have emerged, forming a world-class industrial cluster with a trillion-scale scale, realizing highly digital and intelligent governance, and forming a sustainable green ecological development system.

(Editors in charge: Xiang Yu, Luo Shuai)

Share for more people to see

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

