On December 12, Yin Hong, Secretary of the Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee, presided over a meeting of the Provincial Party Committee’s Leading Group on the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic and conducted research in Nanchang. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, always adhere to the people’s supremacy and life first, fully and accurately grasp the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, scientifically and accurately implement the “New Ten” optimization measures, and fully protect the people. safety and health of the masses.

Governor Ye Jianchun delivered a speech, and provincial leaders Liang Gui, Li Hongjun, Shi Wenbin, and Sun Jusheng participated in related activities.

Yin Hong came to the First Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University to inspect the overall construction of the hospital, emergency supplies reserves, and medical treatment in detail. He also isolated the front-line medical staff in the ward through video connection, expressed his respect and thanks to them, and urged everyone to protect themselves and use superb Advanced medical skills allow patients to be cured and discharged early. At the Jiulonghu Community Health Service Center in Honggutan District, Nanchang City, Yin Hong heard about the vaccination of the elderly in the community and the work of home-based treatment personnel for service guarantees. He said that the community health service center is the front line of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to strengthen community graded diagnosis and treatment, increase drug security reserves, strengthen residents’ health management services, give full play to the role of medical alliances, and strive to provide convenient and efficient medical services for the masses.

Subsequently, Yin Hong presided over a meeting of the leading group of the Provincial Party Committee’s response to the epidemic, analyzed and judged the situation, and deployed the next steps. He pointed out that the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core always insists on the supremacy of the people and life, assesses the situation, constantly optimizes and improves prevention and control measures, and achieves major positive results in coordinating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development. We must have a deep understanding of the new situation and new tasks facing the epidemic prevention and control, understand the essence of the policy, precisely adjust our tactics, and respond to risks and challenges with a scientific attitude, scientific judgment, and scientific measures, so as to protect the lives and health of the people to the greatest extent and minimize the spread of the epidemic. impact on economic and social development.

Yin Hong emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely implement various measures to optimize epidemic prevention and control, continue to strengthen the construction of designated hospitals, sub-designated hospitals and related medical facilities, speed up the preparation of treatment drugs and medical resources, and continuously improve treatment capabilities. It is necessary to keep a close eye on key groups and key places, accelerate the vaccination of the elderly, keep abreast of the health status of key groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and the disabled, and strengthen the protection of key institutions and units such as nursing homes, social welfare homes, and schools. Contingency plans, perfect management measures, and earnestly make all tasks more detailed, solid and warm. It is necessary to effectively coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, make every effort to stabilize economic growth, resolutely guard the bottom line of safety, effectively protect and improve people’s livelihood, and maintain overall social stability. It is necessary to give full play to the fighting fortress of grassroots party organizations and the vanguard and exemplary role of party members, earnestly do a good job in grid-based and refined management, do a good job in policy publicity and interpretation, guide the masses to strengthen self-protection, and better build a social consensus for unity and anti-epidemic.

Ye Jianchun pointed out that it is necessary to scientifically and accurately grasp the optimization measures of the “New Ten Measures”, strengthen publicity and popularization of science, increase the reserve of medical resources, accelerate the vaccination of the elderly, strengthen the prevention and control measures of key units, key enterprises and important activities, and make the system comprehensive , Do a good job in all tasks in an orderly and efficient manner. (All media reporter Wei Xing)

