Scudetto Napoli: four injured by gunfire and others by firecrackers – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MAY 05 – Unfortunately, the first injuries of the celebrations for Naples as champions of Italy are starting to register.

According to what has been learned from the police headquarters, four people were injured by gunshots. One is in serious condition and is now hospitalized in the Cardarelli hospital. The facts, the dynamics of which are under investigation, took place in the Corso Garibaldi area. Three other people would instead have been injured by the explosion of firecrackers: all with injuries to their hands, they were hospitalized in Vecchio Pellegrini. (HANDLE).