Status: 03/25/2023 07:00 a.m The red-red state government wants to introduce the planned senior citizen ticket in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania by September 1st at the latest. Then over 60-year-olds should be able to use local transport in the north-east for 29 euros a month.

The senior citizen ticket is to be introduced in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania this summer. This means that anyone over the age of 60 can use buses and trains nationwide for 29 euros per month. It is planned to offer the 49-euro Germany ticket for seniors in the north-east at a reduced price. The discount of 20 euros will be borne by the country. The senior citizen ticket should be available both online and at sales outlets that offer the Deutschlandticket.

Introduction no later than September 1st

The exact launch date has not yet been determined. According to a spokesman for the Ministry of Economics, the ticket should come in the third quarter, i.e. by September 1st at the latest. The red-red coalition actually wanted to offer the senior citizen ticket at the beginning of the year. However, the date was postponed due to the discussions about the design and financing of the Deutschlandticket. The senior citizen ticket is part of the coalition agreement of the state government.

