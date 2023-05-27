Home » Sergio González, a 25-year-old man completes five days missing
Sergio González, a 25-year-old man completes five days missing

What do the relatives of Sergio González say?

Amanda Basante, mother of the missing young man, told the newspaper El Tiempo that her son had recently purchased the vehicle to work. She also assured that she is very concerned because she was able to verify that Sergio’s cell phone was turned off and the photograph of his WhatsApp profile was removed.

“At the moment the cell phone is turned off, on Thursday I sent him a message and it reached his device. The next day no calls or anything else came in,” said the young man’s mother.

In addition to this, Amanda Basante said that relatives entered Sergio’s home to see the state of it. Once they entered the place, they could see that everything was in its place and without apparent movement in the order of the home.

On the day of his disappearance, Sergio was wearing a dark blue jacket, a gray sweatshirt, and black tennis shoes with white trim. So far, the authorities have no clue of his disappearance.

If information about him or his whereabouts is known, people can contact the phone: 3014903698.

